The time of the year that every football team works for has arrived for 32 lucky teams in each division across the state of Ohio.
In Division VII, the Edgerton Bulldogs qualified as a five seed as they will travel to fourth-seeded McComb Panthers in a rematch of last year’s D-VII regional championship game that McComb won 33-18 en route to a Division VII state championship.
After losing to Fairview (9-1) in week five and Tinora (6-4) in week seven, Edgerton (8-2) will be coming into the rematch on Friday night on a three game winning streak, defeating Antwerp (0-10) 46-0, Wayne Trace (4-6) 62-25 and Ayersville (1-9) 44-8 to finish in a tie for second place in the Green Meadows Conference.
“It is always an exciting time,” said Edgerton coach Ben Wilhelm of the playoff buzz for the program. “I think the fact that this group has been there before really helps remove a lot of the distraction that comes with it and the guys can focus on playing football.
“The fact that we saw McComb last season doesn’t change the mentality of our guys. They know this time of year every opponent they see has had success during the regular season and we need to prepare the same way we have the past 10 weeks.”
The Bulldogs keyed on their running game with Hunter Prince accumulating 1,666 yards and 24 total touchdowns on 210 carries on the year. Craig Blue adds 446 yards and two scores on 65 carries while Gannon Ripke has 399 yards and four scores on 42 carries and eight catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns for the year.
Jaron Cape has been solid through the air this year for Edgerton, throwing for 704 yards and 14 touchdowns on 50-80 passing. Logan Showalter has caught 30 passes for 440 yards and eight touchdowns to lead the team.
Defensively, Logan Showalter is the anchor with 46.5 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Jared Swan has 38 tackles while Colin Gary has 33 tackles and 11 pass breakups. Trevor Eustace has 29.5 tackles with 10.5 for loss and three sacks and Nolan Swank and Isaiah Canales both has 26.5 tackles with Canales having 6.5 for loss.
The Bulldogs have had a strong year when it comes to turnovers, as they have nine team interceptions, with Kolby Stark having a pick-six while they have recovered 10 opposing fumbles. Showalter has two fumbles returned for touchdowns while Ripke has one.
After starting the year 8-0 and reaching the No. 2 spot in the state poll, McComb (8-2, No. 8 D-VII) is coming off of a two-game losing skid after falling to Leipsic (9-1, No. 3 D-VII) 29-25 in week nine and Liberty-Benton (9-1, No. 10 D-V) 52-35 last week.
The Panthers offense again centers around their senior signal-caller as first year starter Aaron Davis threw for 1,647 yards and 17 touchdowns on 87-142 passing while adding 1,068 yards and 12 touchdowns on 133 carries in the regular season.
“They are a physical football team with a young but experienced offensive and defensive line,” said Wilhelm of the opponents. “They make you earn the yards on offense and have some weapons in the backfield and at receiver if you don’t account for them on defense.”
Jacob Dillon accrued 423 yards and 14 touchdowns on 77 carries and Nathaniel Miller added 396 yards and eight touchdowns on 76 carries.
Ka’Von Bailey has caught 27 passes for a team leading 576 yards and six touchdowns while Jared Dillon has caught 27 passes for 517 yards and eight touchdowns.
McComb leads the BVC in offense with 419.8 yards per game, 247.9 coming per game on the ground.
Kyle Wasson leads the team with 89 tackles and with 28 tackles for loss. Jacob Dillon has 67 tackles with eight being for a loss and Eli Franks adds 62 tackles with 30 for loss for a defense that has only succumbed 809 yards rushing on the season.
Edgerton will look for the revenge after the loss in the regional championship game last year ended their perfect season while McComb will look to bounce back from the two game skid and repeat as Division VII state champions after they took down Glouster Trimble 28-3 in the state title game last year to finish the year at 14-1.
“We want to be able to play our best football in the postseason,” said Wilhelm of potential keys to victory. “Turnovers have been the deciding factor in a lot of games this year, so ball security and finishing drives with points will be huge.”
