A pair of programs making historic playoff appearances on Friday will collide at Gene Clark Stadium in Lodi as Defiance (6-4) qualified for its first playoff berth in nine years while the host Cloverleaf Colts (8-2) in just the fourth trip in its history.
For Defiance, the first postseason berth (not including the 2020 COVID season) since 2013 came on the back of a balanced offense, a fierce defense and a rise up the Western Buckeye League ladder with the most wins since that 6-5 2013 season.
Outside of the 27-10 win at Bay Village Bay in 2020, Defiance’s playoff winning drought in the traditional format stretches back to Nov. 7, 2003 against Sylvania Southview with current DHS coach Travis Cooper serving as running backs coach.
“This year has been truly awesome,” said the Bulldog mentor of the achievement. “The players have made it fun going to practice every day. I can’t say enough about the efforts of the players and assistants in building on what we started last year. It hasn’t always been pretty but the progress has been evident. The community has shown so much support for us and trust me, it doesn’t go unnoticed.”
Nearly 19 years after that victory, Defiance will need all the experience gained from their gauntlet of a regular season against a Cloverleaf team that enters its third straight playoff appearance riding high. The Colts, picked fifth in the Metro Athletic Conference in the preseason, turned heads in the Akron area by finishing 8-2 and 6-1 in league play, tying with Norton and Peninsula Woodridge for the league championship. The league crown is the first for the school since winning the Chippewa Conference title in 1971.
Under eighth-year head coach Justin Vorhies, Cloverleaf has rebuilt from a 1-19 record in his first two seasons to three straight playoff appearances and at least four wins in each of the last five seasons. This year’s edition is built on a two-headed backfield monster running a shotgun counter running attack in senior quarterback Oakley Kemp and senior running back Connor Hitchcock.
The former leads the team with 1,402 yards rushing on 169 carries with 13 touchdowns while completing 50-of-82 passes for 640 yards and nine TDs with three interceptions. Meanwhile, Hitchcock has set a new school record with 23 rushing touchdowns as the 5-9, 180-pound senior has 1,237 yards and 23 rushing TDs on 164 attempts for a Colts team averaging 316.3 yards rushing per game.
Senior Landon Campbell is a dual threat offensive weapon with 333 yards and four TDs rushing while catching 15 passes for 168 yards and two TDs. 5-9 junior Griffin Petrocci leads all Colt receivers with 19 receptions for 235 yards and six TDs with tight end Lakota Hagenbaugh (6-1, 230) tallying 10 catches for 135 yards and 6-1 senior receiver Will Jerome with eight catches, 123 yards and a touchdown.
“My initial impression is that they grow them big over there, just like we see week in and week out in the WBL,” said Cooper of Friday’s opponent, which has scored at least 35 points in all eight of its wins while facing seven playoff teams in its 10-game slate. “Their QB is a special athlete and his backfield mate is speical as well ... Their defensive front is very WBL-like, they do a great job of shutting down the run.”
Defensively, Cloverleaf is led by junior linebacker Tristan Craddock’s 94 tackles, 2.5 sacks,13.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions — all team highs. Petrocci adds 39 tackles, two TFLs and 12 passes defended while Hitchcock (50 tackles, five TFLs) and junior Hayden Jarvis (59 tackles, 3.5 TFLs) man linebacker positions and Jerome (46 tackles, one INT) leads the defensive backfield.
The Cloverleaf defense has proven to be vulnerable at times, giving up 21.6 points per game in contrast to Defiance’s 14 per game allowed and allowing 165 yards per game through the air, including 442 in week seven against Woodridge and 257 in week two to LaGrange Keystone.
Defiance has faced a gauntlet of its own with four other WBL teams and non-league foe and rival Napoleon qualifying for the postseason along with the Bulldogs. Defiance has faced four Division III teams this season, going 2-2, while Cloverleaf has lost to both the D-III opponents it faced in Medina Buckeye and Norton.
The Bulldogs have leaned on a stingy defense with 13 takeaways and 253 yards allowed per game while utilizing a balanced offensive attack with 146.4 rushing yards and 144 passing yards per game.
Junior running back Brogan Castillo enters the playoffs just four yards short of being the first 1,000-yard rusher for DHS since JD McNett in 2017 with 996 yards on 182 carries with eight TDs while catching 14 passes for 291 yards and four TDs. Senior Craig Nichols adds a solid secondary backfield punch with 76 carries for 455 yards and six scores.
Sophomore QB Brez Zipfel has been up-and-down but overall consistent in his first year as starter, completing 138-of-233 passes for 1,417 yards, 11 TDs and seven picks. Senior Brian Phillips leads the receiving corps with 48 catches, 516 yards and two TDs while speedy sophomore Anthony Wilder is close behind with 38 catches, 371 yards and four scores and Christian Commisso has 14 catches for 127 yards and two scores this season.
Junior Garrett Rodenberger leads the DHS defense with 71.5 tackles, two TFLs, two interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries from his safety spot. Phillips has a team-high three INTs and six pass break-ups with 35.5 tackles while sophomore Abel Rubio (68.5 tackles, eight TFLs, three forced fumbles), Commisso (59.5 tackles), Joey Robinson (51 tackles, six TFLs) and senior Gavin Miller (38 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, eight sacks) help power the defense.
“We need to be sound in our tackling and be the most physical team on the field,” said Cooper of keys for success against Cloverleaf. “In addition, the offense needs to show up, score points and improve our red zone efficiency. We also need to win the field position battle and be sound on special teams.”
“We all feel a responsibility to seize this opportunity to win in the playoffs and get to November. I always tell our kids, ‘Teams to remember play in November.’”
Friday’s matchup is the first on the gridiron between Defiance and any MAC opponent, with the Bulldogs playing Norton twice in baseball over the years. The winner between the fourth-seeded Colts and 13-seed Defiance will take on either No. 5 seed Mansfield Senior (8-2) or 12th-seeded Ontario (6-4) at the best-seeded team in round two of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 4.
PLAYOFF FACTS: Cloverleaf is 0-3 all-time in playoff appearances while Defiance is 11-8 entering its 10th tournament appearance … Cloverleaf has a current player in the National Football League in standout San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk … Cloverleaf held Keystone receiver and Purdue commit Ryne Shackleford to one catch and three yards in the second half of its 35-19 week two win after allowing three catches for 126 yards an a TD in the first half … Defiance has allowed an opponent to score more than 21 points once all season (Van Wert 36-0 week three) while Cloverleaf has allowed more than 21 points in five of 10 games this season.
