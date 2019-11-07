Archbold’s 2019 season has been a memorable one as the Bluestreaks tallied up a 9-1 record, a share of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship and three straight heartstoppers in the league against Patrick Henry, Bryan and Liberty Center to thrill the fans in attendance.
But thanks to a 38-0 win over Wauseon in the regular season finale, Archbold set itself up for the biggest marquee game of the season in Friday’s Division VI Region 23 first round as the Streaks welcome six-time state champion Coldwater.
While the stage is undoubtedly large enough being a postseason contest, the hype has been ratcheted up even higher for a third consecutive sports season in which the Cavaliers and Bluestreaks have met, following a boys basketball district semifinal in March and a baseball regional championship game in late May.
With an eye on the gridiron, however, the matchup is an intriguing one. Archbold (9-1, 6-1 NWOAL) enters the contest having won four straight since a three-point loss to league co-champ Liberty Center on Oct. 4. The Streaks have allowed just 26 points total since then while scoring at least 38 points per contest and over 40 three times in the span.
Meanwhile, the 8-2 Cavaliers (6-2 MAC) finished on the outside looking in on a three-way tie at 7-1 atop the powerful Midwest Athletic Conference standings. Coldwater has dropped two of its last three contests entering the postseason, with a 49-8 loss to Anna in week eight before being blanked by Marion Local 24-0 in week 10.
However, this year’s postseason trip was extra notable for the Cavaliers, which set a new state record with the program’s 23rd consecutive playoff appearance.
Season results aside, both coaches were quick to wipe the slate clean entering the postseason.
“You look at Region 23, it’s absolutely loaded, it doesn’t matter who you play,” said Archbold coach David Dominique, who will guide the Streaks to the playoffs for the second time in his five-year tenure. “Coldwater’s one of the best programs in the state and that’s one of those things that we can’t change how we prepare. I think our schedule has prepared us to get to this point. We’ll find out more Friday night.”
“Football-wise, we didn’t know too much (about Archbold) until we saw they were in our region this summer,” explained Coldwater coach Chip Otten, now 127-24 in his 10th season as Cavalier mentor. “There were two really well contested games last winter and last spring so you know there’s a lot of good athletes there. We’re very impressed by their skill guys and their young players as well.
“There’s a history of playing in big games. They’ve seen us and they’re not scared of us.”
Despite the late stumbles at the end of the regular season, the Cavs still form a formidable foe for Archbold, having knocked off three playoff teams (Kenton, Minster and New Bremen) during the year and outscoring opponents 35-16 on average this season.
6-1 senior quarterback Jake Hemmelgarn is the impetus of the Coldwater offense, leading the team in both passing (140-of-216, 1,788 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs) and rushing (106 carries, 761 yards, 14 TDs). Nathan Grieshop (6-2, 169, Sr.) will also see action in the rushing game, having tallied 326 yards on 50 carries this season, scoring six TDs.
6-5 tight end Noah Miller has been the top target in the passing game for Hemmelgarn, with a team-high 39 catches for 502 yards and four scores. Receivers Will Broering (6-4, Sr., 25 catches, 371 yards, 5 TDs) and Zack McKibben (5-8, Jr., 28 catches, 310 yards, 3 TDs) will also be keyed in on through the air.
“Looking at them offensively, their quarterback is a heck of an athlete,” lauded Dominique. “He’s a real two-way threat. He’s been a focal point of their offense but they have a lot of good guys across the board. Defensively, they’ll try to confuse you, they’ve got a good scheme. It’s up to us to take advantage of the holes they may have.
McKibben will also likely be a weapon the Streaks will need to track in the special teams as well, having returned two of his 17 punt returns for touchdowns this season, averaging 31.6 yards per return.
“Offensively, our key is protecting the quarterback,” said Otten. “Against Marion and Anna, they didn’t get a lot of sacks but they were able to pressure and hurry us up. We want to use a lot of different guys in the run and pass game. We don’t necessarily intentionally balance it but we like to mix it up and do different things running and passing.”
Defensively, Grieshop leads the way from his linebacker spot with 76 tackles, along with senior linebacker Russel Klosterman’s 76 tackles and 17 tackles for loss. Linebacker Josh Hrycko (6-1, 196) has tallied 68 tackles and a team-best 4.5 sacks.
For Archbold, the return of junior running back Noah Gomez has come in plenty handy over the past few games of the regular season. The standout back gave the Streaks the boost they needed against Wauseon, rumbling for 200 yards and a pair of 60-plus-yard touchdowns to up his season total to 745 yards and 10 TDs.
With mobile sophomore QB DJ Newman (93-of-141, 1,429 yards, 14 TDs, 550 rush yards, 7 TDs) and capable backup Caleb Hogrefe (468 yards, 11 TDs) in the backfield, the Streaks have plenty of options in the rush game.
The pass game is far from lacking for Archbold, with speedy junior Antonio Cruz (46 catches, 735 yards, 10 TDs) as the main target, along with Elijah Zimmerman (18 catches, 350 yards, 4 TDs) and Brandon Taylor (19 catches, 276 yards, 2 TDs).
“We’re blessed to have athletes across the board and some selfless guys,” said Dominique. “As a coach it’s great to have that kind of problem. For us, though, it’s up front. The O-line and D-line were question marks coming into the year but those guys up front have gotten better all year long. There were times where we weren’t confident in our abilities as a team but in the last couple of weeks, the guys have become more and more confident.”
Carson Meyer’s 85 tackles and eight TFLs pace the Bluestreak defense while Zimmerman (60 tackles, 3 INTs), Johnathan Yoder (55 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 TFLs), Adrian Juarez (42 tackles, 2 sacks), Caleb Ranzau (38 tackles, 5 sacks) and Matthew Gladieux (35 tackles, 6 sacks, 7 TFLs) also provide plenty of punch.
Added Dominique: “We’re kinda keeping it business as usual. You can’t focus on all the things Coldwater’s done the last few years, you have to focus on the now. If we focus on what we’re good at, we’ll be fine on Friday night.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.