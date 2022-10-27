AYERSVILLE — Excitement is in the air in Ayersville around Pilots football as they get set to host a playoff game for the first time in six years.
The Pilots (7-3) will welcome Delphos Jefferson (6-4) to Craig McCord Field for the second time this season as both will look to find themselves within the final eight teams in Division VII, Region 26.
Getting to play a playoff game at their home field isn’t something that has happened much in recent history at Ayersville. Only the 2016 teams and now 2022 versions of the Ayersville Pilots have hosted a playoff game since the playoffs expanded to eight teams per region in 1999.
It is something that the team, nor the community, isn’t taking lightly.
“The first thing that told me how big of a deal this is and how much it means is our athletic director Mr. Manriquez called me today and said that we have sold over 200 playoff shirts,” Ayersville head coach Andew Mickey said. “That’s a pretty big number for a small school and it tells me everybody in the community is really excited and I couldn’t be happier with the support, not just now but all year.”
Delphos Jefferson represented Ayersville’s first win of the the season in a 41-21 triumph back in week two and that marked the second-straight loss to begin the season for the Wildcats who started the season 1-3, but have won five of their past six game coming into the playoffs. Their last three wins, victories over Leipsic (39-14), Bluffton (28-7) and Spencerville (49-13), have been by an average scoring margin of plus-27 points per game. They’ve held their opponents under two scores in all of those wins.
“They are a really different team than what they were in week two. I think they’ve really found their identity,” Mickey said. “Defensively they are still running similar concepts but offensively I think they’ve really honed in on who they are and they are similar to us in that they are a very physical team.”
The Wildcats come in averaging 201 yards rushing per game led by their lead tailback Andrew Miller, who didn’t play last week against Spencerville due to injury. On the season Miller ranks sixth in the NWC in rushing with 113 carries for 768 yards and six scores. Their quarterback Trent Ternan is second on the team with 109 carries for 576 yards and 11 touchdowns. Cole Hoersten who took over as lead back last week has 69 carries, 575 yards, six touchdowns and is a constant big play threat with an 8.3 yards per carry average.
They can be dangerous through the air though too as Ternan is 80-for-135 on the season for 1,309 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions, good for second in the NWC. His top receiver is Braylon Scalf who has 25 catches for 386 yards and four touchdowns. Miller is also a receiving threat out of the backfield with 21 catches for 368 yards and three scores.
Ayersville comes in with a very similar run-first offensive structure and nothing says that more than the first meeting between these two teams as the Pilots trampled all over the Wildcats to the tune of 401 total rushing yards in the game.
The senior quarterback-running back duo did the brunt of the work with QB Blake Hauenstein rushing for 174 yards and three scores on 19 carries and tailback Owen Berner rushing for 155 yards and a score on 23 carries.
“I think that Delphos Jefferson game was a bit of a gut check moment for us after the Delta loss to open the season,” Mickey said of his team’s week two performance. “We had so many things go wrong for us in that Delta game and our kids came into that week energized. Recreating that is the goal but if 400 yards rushing is always the goal then you are going to be disappointed more times than not,” Mickey said.
On the season Hauenstein (140 att., 770 yards, 15 TDs) and Owen Berner (169 att., 1,066 yards, 13 TDs) have continued to be the leaders Pilots’ ground game. Berner has now rushed for over 1,000 yards in two-straight seasons for the Pilots.
But they can throw too with Hauenstein 78-of-127 for 1,062 yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His favorite receiver is Abe Delano (45 catches, 603 yards, 7 TDs) who he’s connected with for a touchdown in five-straight games.
Both teams will come in looking to control things on the ground though and it’s for that reason that Mickey believes ball control and taking care of the football will be crucial. Hauenstein’s 11 interceptions could be a concern especially with a first team all-NWC defensive back in Scalf who leads the conference with nine interceptions on the season.
“We both want to establish the line of scrimmage and that starts with the running game. So the first thing and probably the most important thing you have to do is protect the ball. You don’t want to give any possessions away because in a game like this where both teams want to run the football, there aren’t going to be as many possessions,” Mickey said.
Though recreating the output after that opening season Delta loss might be hard, recreating the feeling might not be as hard as the Pilots have dropped two of their last three games coming in. First it was to second seed in the region and third-ranked in the state Antwerp, 35-24. The following week, they fell in an upset to Wayne Trace 28-26 but this past week they were able to get a win headed into playoffs with a 34-7 win over Fairview.
The Pilots obviously had plans to come into the playoffs playing better than they did but now the playoffs are here and though the end of the regular season took a twist, Mickey believes that there is still a happy ending out there waiting to be written.
“The story of our regular season is concluded, that chapter is closed. But the whole story itself is still to be written,” Mickey said. “We obviously wanted to finish the regular season on more of a high note but I know in my heart what these kids are capable of and I’m hopping they will come out and respond.”
