Green Meadows Conference champion Fairview moves on to week 11 of the high school football season where the Apaches will face Division VI, Region 23 top seed Lima Central Catholic at 7 p.m. at Lima Stadium on Friday.
The Thunderbirds come into the contest with a 9-1 record on the season, capturing nine straight victories to close out the regular season after a season opening loss to Division II Lima Senior, 49-45.
Lima Central Catholic has outscored its opponents 405-123 in the final nine weeks of the season, including a pair of shutouts.
Fairview enters the game on a nine-game winning streak as well after falling in the season opener to Wauseon. The Apaches have outscored their last nine opponents 382-40 with five shutouts and seven of those nine opponents have scored seven points or less.
While the two teams come into the opening round of the playoffs with like resumes, Fairview head coach Doug Rakes knows it will come down to a battle up front on both sides of the ball.
The Thunderbirds come into the contest averaging over 370 yards per game on the ground, led by a solid offensive line anchored by junior center Zac Jacobs (6-0, 220). Rounding out the offensive line for LCC is junior guard Liam Stevick (6-0, 215), senior guard Caleb Heider (5-10, 195), senior tackle Ethan Truex (5-10, 289) and junior tackle Gavin Laird (5-10, 290).
On the other side of the ball, the Apaches counter with a solid defensive line of their own.
At defensive end, senior Riley Lucas (5-10, 180) and junior Russ Zeedyk (5-11, 185) will lead the way while junior Kaden Blair (5-8, 140) and junior Aaron Layman (5-11, 185) serve as the defensive tackles. The nose guard is junior Tyler Martin (5-9, 215).
“Despite all the speed and athleticism both teams possess, the game is going to be won or lost up front,” commented Rakes. “Defensively, we need to be able to control our gaps. Offensively, we need to protect and create running lanes. If we are able to do that from an offensive standpoint, we should be in good shape.”
Lima Central Catholic’s running game is led by junior running back Shaun Thomas (6-0, 170), who has run for 100 or more yards in a game seven times this year and went over 200 yards three times. Junior Rossy Moore (6-2, 195) and junior fullback Dylan Wilson (5-10, 180) also are key parts of the Thunderbird rushing attack.
Senior linebacker Chayse Singer (5-9, 180) tops the Apache defense with 129 tackles on the year and is second on the squad with five sacks. Junior strong safety Luke Timbrook (6-0, 171) adds 62 stops for the black and gold while junior free safety Caleb Frank (6-1, 165) has recorded 56 tackles.
Senior Sam McGuire (6-3, 185) tops Fairview with eight sacks on the season while Frank and senior cornerback Noah Hagerman (5-10, 165) each have three interceptions.
“Lima Central Catholic runs a similar offense to Ayersville and Ottawa Hills so we have seen it to a certain extent,” noted Rakes of the Thunderbird offensive system. “What we haven’t seen, though, is the type of speed that Lima Central Catholic possesses.”
On the other side of the ball, Fairview is led by senior quarterback Cade Polter (6-2, 180), who has completed 206 of 300 passes for 2,461 yards with 30 touchdowns.
Frank is the Black and Gold’s top target with 46 receptions and 531 yards, including six for scores. Lucas has picked up 35 catches for 474 yards and seven touchdowns and Timbrook adds 29 receptions for 474 yards and four scores.
Junior Doug Rakes (33 catches, 414 yards) and junior Cade Ripke (32 catches, 358) also have over 30 receptions on the season.
“They haven’t shown any looks that we haven’t seen this year,” Rakes said of the T-Bird defensive schemes. “They have nice athletes in the secondary and shown the ability to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks.”
Both teams feature playoff experience in the history of their programs as Lima Central Catholic is in its 13th appearance in the playoffs while this marks the eighth for Fairview.
While Rakes knows that the Apaches will have a big challenge on Friday, he is also confident that the schedule has prepared the Black and Gold for this challenge.
“Playing bigger and successful programs in our non-league games has definitely helped from a size and speed standpoint,” added the Fairview mentor. “We have a lot of respect for the coaches in our league and you have to be ready to play each and every week. That helps to prepare our teams for the playoffs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.