Baseball and softball are a rite of summer across the area and across the nation.
The effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic have wreaked havoc on the spring sports season and was continuing to put area ball associations in holding patterns going forward as deadlines moved closer and closer.
With Friday’s announcement from Gov. Mike DeWine that summer sports like baseball and softball would be permitted to play with social distancing and safety guidelines in place, the light has shone a little brighter at the end of the tunnel for local associations.
For the Defiance Baseball and Softball Associations, things are a go.
“Our thinking this whole time was to postpone, not cancel,” said Defiance Baseball Association President Luis Rivera: “If anything, we were going to play a sandlot league at the end of the year if we only had a couple weeks. We had timelines of when the last cutoff date would be to get a season in and thankfully this go-ahead was able to move forward.”
Said Defiance Softball president Josh Busch: “We were wating to see if it was going to be June 1, July 1, we just wanted something definite to know what we can do. With May 26, we have a lot of options that we can get going. Our board has really jumped on it in terms of putting things together.
The Ohio Department of Health’s recommendations for ball being played include the use of masks for umpires and coaches at all times, and for players when not in the field of play.
Spectators are mandated to observe social distancing of at least six feet, along with no team water coolers or shared drinking stations. Whenever possible, equipment and personal items should be properly separated and not shared.
“We’re very blessed that we have four fields at Diehl Park that don’t fall under the umbrella of school facilities,” noted Busch. “There’s a lot we don’t know but the one thing we do know is this year is going to look different and feel different but the best part is the kids are able to play.”
Ball associations in both Fairview and Archbold announced Monday that their summer rec seasons would be cancelled, with Fairview Summer Recreation League president Dave Miller noting that the enforcement of the state’s recommendations would “be quite the undertaking.”
“We don’t play at one location, we have two parks that we play at and sometimes there just isn’t enough board members at both parks to enforce the mandates for masks, sanitizers and so forth,” said Miller.
Archbold Parks and Recreation announced that tee-ball through pony leagues were cancelled for the summer.
For other communities, the opportunity to play is still in place and leagues are open to out-of-town registration.
Bryan Baseball Assocation noted on its Facebook page Sunday that the Bryan rec league will welcome in out-of-town teams in its Wildcat (8U) and Minor (10U) leagues.
Defiance Softball will also allow out-of-town teams to compete.
“Players are welcome to join us and we welcome out of town teams,” said Busch. “If we have the ability to play, we want people to be able to compete.”
As of press time, Rivera noted that Defiance Baseball was weighing out of town kids and teams and would discuss it this week, adding that even if not a full season, outside teams could be scrimmage options for teams.
“Of course we have protocols going forward and I’ve been in contact with the Defiance County Department of Health,” noted Rivera about guidelines going forward for baseball action in Defiance.
Though the Paulding Ball Association previously announced on May 2 that the season would be canceled for all leagues, the release of the recent guidelines has changed the association’s course and a six to seven-week season would be held with a start date to be determined.
No registration fees will be collected for Paulding Ball and all players originally signed up will be retained. Players from other towns or otherwise not registered will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
In Hicksville, practices will begin on May 26 with games running from June 15 through the week of July 13. The league tournament will be held the week of July 20.
However, the tee ball season for Hicksville has been canceled.
For the NELL leagues, a decision has not been set yet but will come soon, with the NELL board noting that they are “working with city administrations and the county board of health to make the best decision in the best interest of our youth.”
Ayersville’s summer season has not been nailed down, but a final decision will be released Friday, per a Facebook post through the Ayersville Athletic Boosters.
The outlets for registration for Defiance’s baseball and softball leagues are still open.
The Defiance Baseball Association will hold a live drive-through registration from 5-7 p.m. on both Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27 at the Knights of Columbus in Defiance. The association will then draft the league and start practicing June 1, with a season starting Monday, June 15 through the end of July.
Payments may be made at that time but are not necessarily due. Registration forms may be filled out on site or can be accessed either through the Defiance Baseball Association Facebook page or at www.defiancebaseballassociation.org. Registration forms can be emailed to defiancebaseball247@gmail.com.
On the softball side of things, return to play information can be found on the association’s website, www.defiancesoftball.com. The Register Now button will lead interested members to a web page to register one or more children for the league.
Defiance Softball Registration will be open until Friday, with a $10 discount code (HOPE10) available at checkout.
“We’ve also put a payment plan option in place,” added Busch. “We understand financial hardships have happened in the time of COVID-19. We don’t want finances to be a hurdle that someone can’t clear.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.