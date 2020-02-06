The Ayersville Junior High School wrestling team recently claimed the Green Meadows Conference junior high championship. Members of the winning squad were, front row, from left: Jacob Miler, Kaitlyn Ketcham, Austin Winzeler, Hayden McConnell, Shannon Hohenberger, Gideon Fackler. Back row, from left: assistant coach Wyatt McCoy, head coach Don Hammersmith, Wydell McCoy, Noah Bodi, Abe Delano, Ethan Courtaway, Kasen Wellman, assistant coach James Wellman, Catrina Hohenberger
Pilots capture junior high championship
