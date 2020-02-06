Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.