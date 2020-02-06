KENTON — The Ayersville Pilot powerlifting team faced its biggest test of the season Saturday when the Pilots took part in the 32nd annual Kenton regional qualifier.
The regional qualifier featured schools from all divisions with nearly 400 athletes competing.
AHS senior Brady Fishpaw and junior Tanner Branham led the way for the Pilots. Both Fishpaw (225) and Branham (250) moved moved up a weight class to test themselves against “bigger” competition and each was successful claiming runner-up accolades.
Fishpaw turned in the second-highest point total of any lifter at the meet (1,415 pounds) and fell short of his fifth title this year by just 5 pounds.
Fishpaw tied a personal best in the bench press with a lift of 315 pounds, squatted 530 pounds and annihilated his old personal record in the deadlift with a pull of 570 pounds.
Branham also broke a personal mark in the deadlift with a pull of 470 pounds while adding a 290 pound bench press and a 480 pound squat to take the silver medal.
"Those two continue to push themselves," lauded Ayersville coach Chuck Martinez. "They looked at possible matchups before the meet and decided to go into weightclasses where they would face their stiffest competition of the season and they definitely proved they were up to the task."
Pilot eighth-grader Lucas Fishpaw wasn’t going to be outdone by his big brother and turned in a fifth-place finish against his high school competitors in the boys' 125-pound class.
Fishpaw totaled 515 pounds in his first-ever meet en-route to the podium.
Junior Kolton McCloud also turned in several personal bests to place at the Kenton meet for the second year in a row.
McCloud joined the two-plate club in the bench press with a lift of 225 pounds while adding in a 385-pound personal record in deadlift and a 325-pound squat.
Also competing for the boys for the first time was freshman Luke Schroeder.
Schroeder more than held his own in the boys' 175-pound class with a 725 total and an 11th-place finish.
In the girls’ brackets the 145-pound duo of Hailey Bok and Alexis Sierra led the way.
Bok turned in one of the best deadlifts of the day with a 235-pound pull and finished sixth with a 500-pound total while Sierra set personal marks in the squat and deadlift to finish 8th with a three-lift total of 435 pounds.
The sophomore duo of Lana Culp and Haleigh Wright also continued to make improvements in the 115-pound and 185-pound classes, respectively.
The 97-pound Culp finished with a three-lift total of 350 pounds to finish sixth while Wright turned in season best performances in the deadlift (215 pounds) and bench (90) to finish 11th in the most populated girls' class of the day.
"I know some of our lifters were hoping for better results," ended Martinez. "But I was proud of each one of them. Every one on the team pushed themselves today and went for new personal bests. I always tell them the reason we go to meets is to go for it when it comes to personal records and they all did that on Saturday."
The Pilots return to action on Feb. 22 when they travel to Bradford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.