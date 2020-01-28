It was a record-setting day for the Ayersville powerlifters on Saturday when they traveled to Oregon Clay High School to take part in the second annual Iron Eagle Invitational.
For the Pilots, it was their fourth meet of the season, but their first full meet, where they competed in all three lifts: the bench press, the squat and deadlift.
It was a big day for the Pilots’ big boys as senior Brady Fishpaw (210 pounds) and junior Tanner Branham (225 pounds) each claimed championships.
Fishpaw surpassed the 300-pound bench press plateau for the first time in his career with a meet-record 315-pound press and also set the meet mark with a 500-pound squat. Fishpaw’s total of 1,205 pounds was also a new meet record.
In the boys 225-pound bracket, Branham also hit the 300-pound bench mark for the first time, while hitting day’s-best 465-pound squat attempt.
Both marks set new meet records.
“Those two have really been pushing each other,” explained Pilot coach Chuck Martinez. “It’s been a friendly competition that has really brought out the best in both of them as well as the others in our weightroom.
“Saturday started off with every lifter there fighting through adversity in the deadlift,” added Martinez. “The school didn’t allow chalk and it really hurt a lot of lifters, causing many to miss lifts they would normally nail. But our guys did a great job of adjusting early on and finishing strong.”
Sophomore 145-pounder Hailey Bok also set two meet marks on her way to her first title.
Bok pressed a personal best 100 pounds and pulled a personal best 230 pounds in the dead lift to remake the meet’s mark.
“I’m so proud of what Hailey accomplished,” lauded Martinez. “This is her first year lifting with us and she’s really hitting her stride. She’s just now realizing what she can accomplish, so it’s going to be fun to see the marks that she’ll hit the rest of the season.”
In their first meet of the season, seniors Alexis Sierra and Ash Alvarado finished second and third, respectively, in the girls’ 145-pound bracket while sophomore Tisha Martinez (girls 115-pounds) and junior Noah Romes (boys’ 155-pounds) also brought home runner-up medals.
Sophomore 115-pounder Lana Culp and junior Karley Mansfield (135-pounds) each brought home a third-place finish as did junior Kolton McCloud in the 185-pound boys bracket.
Sophomore Haleigh Wright rounded out the list of Pilots’ placers by taking fifth in the girls’ 175-pound class.
The Pilots return to action on Saturday, when take part in the Kenton regional qualifying meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.