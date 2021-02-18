SPRINGFIELD — The Ayersville High School powerlifting team brought home three first-place finishes and a trio of runner-up performances at the recent Clark County Open.
Leading the way for the Pilots, by claiming their first-ever tournament victories, were senior Kolton McCloud and junior Haleigh Wright.
Wright hit the two-plate mark in the deadlift by pulling a season-best 225-pounds while pushing 90 pounds in the bench press to claim first place in the girls’ 155-pound bracket.
“I couldn’t be more proud of those two,” lauded Pilot coach Chuck Martinez. “Haleigh’s enthusiam for the sport is second two none and she puts in lots of time in the weight room, so it was great to see her finally finish atop the podium.”
McCloud, a 225-pounder, upped his season-best bench press by nailing a 240-pound press while surpassing the 400-pound plateau in the deadlift with a 430-pound pull.
Rounding out the list of first-place finishes for the Pilots was senior 250-pounder Tanner Branham.
Braham followed up his first-place performance at last week’s regional meet at Kenton with another day filled with personal records.
Braham hit a 315-pound PR in the bench press before surpassing the 500-pound mark in the deadlift for the second consecutive week. Branham’s pull of 515 pounds gave him a 25-pound edge over his closest competitor.
In the girls’ 145-pound bracket, junior Hailey Bok continued her strong performances with a second-place finish.
Bok totaled 350-pounds in the push-pull (bench-deadlift) meet to claim second place.
Also finishing as meet runner-ups were fellow junior Lana Culp (115-pounds) and senior Karley Mansfield (135-pounds).
In their first meet of the year the duo of Culp and Mansfield totaled 240 and 305 pounds, respectively.
“We had another great meet,” added Martinez. “Any time you can come home with everyone having a medal around their neck, it’s a great day.”
