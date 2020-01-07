The Ayersville High School powerlifting team had another strong showing on Saturday at the Clark County Open meet held at Kenton Ridge High School.
Senior 210-pounder Brady Fishpaw continued his streak of first-place finishes and set a pair of meet records en-route to his title.
Fishpaw pulled a record 525-pounds in the deadlift event while adding in a 280-pound bench press to break the two-lift meet record of 800 pounds.
The first-place finish is the third of the season for Fishpaw.
"Brady is really starting to hit his stride this season," commented Ayersville coach Chuck Martinez. "This is the second meet in a row where he has set a new meet record and it's getting to the point when he walks into a gym everyone knows who he is and what he's capable of doing."
Also taking first place for the Pilots was sophomore 115-pounder Tisha Martinez.
Martinez boasted a 200-pound deadlift on her way to the top of the podium.
Fellow sophomore Lana Culp also placed in the girls’ 115-pound bracket, finishing third.
The Pilots also boasted a pair of weight class runners up on Saturday.
Senior Trevor Okuley turned in a 705-pound two-lift total to finish as the runner-up in the boys 210-pound class.
Junior Tanner Branham bumped up a weight class from his usually 225-pound spot and took second in the boys’ 250-pound bracket where hit a personal best 460-pound deadlift.
"The work that TO (Okuley) and Branham are putting in is really starting to shine through," said Martinez. "TO still finds time to get all his workouts in despite being the captain on the basketball team and playing in all of their practices and games. And Branham is hitting his stride and his confidence is starting to grow. He jumped up a weightclass this week to test the waters and see what he could do and he obvisously had a great showing."
Kolton McCloud, Hailey Bok and Haleigh Wright rounded out the list of Pilot placers.
McCloud (185-pound boys) and Bok (155-pound girls) each placed fourth in their respective weight classes while Wright placed for the third time this season with a sixth-place finish in the girls’ 175-pound class.
The Pilots will return to action when they head to Oregon Clay High School on Jan. 25.
