KENTON — The Ayersville High School powerlifting team finished its season by bringing home three state placers on Saturday at the 33rd annual Bill McClain State Powerlifting Tournament held at Kenton High School.
Leading the way for the Pilot powerlifters was senior 250-pounder Tanner Branham.
Branham finished his high school career with a third-placer finish in the boys’ 250-pound class. En route to his third-place finish, Branham set an Ayersville High School record for a successful squat attempt in competition with a 550-pound lift.
Branham added in a best bench attempt of 305 pounds before finishing the day with a 510-pound pull in the deadlift event for a three-lift total of 1,365.
Coal Grove’s Austin Stapleton won the 250-pound class with a 1420 total.
Branham’s finish was even more impressive considering the injuries that he battled through all season.
“He had a hernia surgery just before the holidays,” explained Ayersville coach Chuck Martinez. “So he was out of commission for more than a month and then he aggravated that area and also pulled a pectoral muscle just a few weeks ago.
“I couldn’t be more proud of his effort,” added Martinez. “He was able to block out the obvious pain he’s been in all season in an effort to chase his dream of placing at state.”
Also bringing home a third place finish was fellow senior Noah Romes.
Romes recorded the best bench press in the boys’ 145-pound class with a press of 235 pounds and finished the day with an 885-pound total to earn the bronze.
Rounding out the list of Pilots on the podium was junior girl Hailey Bok.
Bok, who was coming off a victory at the Kenton Ridge Invitational, bumped up a weightclass and was still able to finish fifth in the girls’ 155-pound class.
Bok finished with one of the best deadlifts in her class with a 280-pound pull while adding in a bench press of 100 pounds and a successful squat of 190 pounds.
“She really showed her dedication this winter,” lauded Martinez. “She’s improved so much over last year and still found time to dedicate herself in the weightroom even with the start of softball season, it was definitely a performance to be proud of.”
Also competing were Lady Pilots Karley Mansfield (senior, 12th in 135) and the junior trio of Lana Culp (8th in 115), Tisha Martinez (9th in 125) and Haleigh Wright (9th in 155).
“I’m proud of all of their performances,” ended Martinez. “COVID-19 changed how these meets are held. Instead of competing against other athletes in their weightclass, our athletes lifted at a station by themselves in the corner of the gym. It really tested our competitiveness and our ability to push ourselves to our limits. Despite the setbacks and adversity we faced this year, we were still able to put together a great season.”
