The Ayersville Pilots’ powerlifting team traveled to Madison-Plains High School on Saturday to take part in the Iron Eagle Classic and came home with six medalists, including two first-place finishers.
“We had another great weekend,” said Ayersville coach Chuck Martinez. “It was another long drive to the Dayton area, but our lifters came out and did well. Everyone got good lifts and scored points and overall we all got better this weekend.”
Senior Brady Fishpaw claimed his second tournament championship this season with a victory in boys 210-pound action.
Fishpaw totaled 840 pounds in two lifts (bench and deadlift), including a personal best 545-pound deadlift to beat his nearest competitor by more than 200 pounds.
Junior Noah Romes also brought home a first-place medal for Ayersville with his win in the boys’ 145-pound bracket. Romes beat the competition thanks in large part to a 225-pound bench press.
“Noah has been doing a great job,” lauded Martinez. “He’s a dual-sport athlete and spends most of his week wrestling, but has been able to come with us for the last two lifting tournaments. To think he does wrestling workouts all week and can still keep that kind of strength is really impressive.”
Fellow junior Tanner Branham celebrated with a third-place finish in the boys 225-pound flight and shattered his previous best deadlift by 40 pounds by pulling 455-pounds.
Rounding out the boys placers was junior Kolton McCloud.
McCloud finished fourth in 185-pound action and eclipsed the 200-pound bench press barrier.
Sophomore Tisha Martinez led the way for the Lady Pilots with a second-place finish in the girls 115-pound class.
Martinez boasted a 200-pound deadlift enroute to the medal stand.
Fellow sophomore Haleigh Wright was the final Ayersville placer, taking fourth in girls 175-pound action. It was the second time this season that Wright brought home a medal.
The Pilots return to action on Jan. 4 when they take part in the Clark County Open meet.
