Patrick Henry senior Trista Fintel (seated, center) has signed a letter-of-intent to further her academic and track and field career at Division II University of Findlay on a full academic and athletic scholarship. Watching Fintel sign her letter are her parents Jen (seated, left) and Daryl Fintel (seated, right). Also pictured are, back row, from left: PH throwing coach Matt Furko and head track and field coach Jason Gubernath.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.