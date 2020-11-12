111220_cno_fintel LOI.jpg

Patrick Henry senior Trista Fintel (seated, center) has signed a letter-of-intent to further her academic and track and field career at Division II University of Findlay on a full academic and athletic scholarship. Watching Fintel sign her letter are her parents Jen (seated, left) and Daryl Fintel (seated, right). Also pictured are, back row, from left: PH throwing coach Matt Furko and head track and field coach Jason Gubernath.

 Photo courtesy Patrick Henry Athletics

