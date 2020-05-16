HAMLER — Patrick Henry will need a fill a second winter sports coaching opening as Xavier Dye has stepped away from the Patriot wrestling program after two seasons.
Dye had been fighting a numbers crunch. In 2019, the Patriots finished seventh in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League. Patrick Henry was eighth in the league in 2020.
Dye did take two wrestlers to back-to-back state wrestling tournaments. Wil Morrow placed third at 220 pounds and TJ Rhamy placed fourth at 160 pounds. Both earned nods to the 2020 tournament before the state tournament was called off.
“I want to thank Xavier for his commitment to our wrestling program the past few seasons,” said Patrick Henry Athletic Director Ben George. “He did a great job of representing our wrestling program and creating a competitive environment for our student-athletes. I wish Xavier the best of luck in his future endeavors.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.