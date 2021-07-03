Volleyball has taken up a lot of time for Craig Erford, a graduate of Patrick Henry. His time has not gone for naught, as he was recently named the USMC/AVCA National High School Boys Volleyball Coach of the Year.
Erford found a home at Kettering Alter, where he led the Knights to six state titles and a runner-up finish in 11 seasons.
“It’s such a prestigious award,” Erford said of being named the national coach of the year. “It took me by surprise when I got the call. It recognizes all the coaches that have helped me in the past and that I’ve learned from. It recognizes the players and their dedication to the program. I think we’ve done a great job building a culture where these kids succeeded in the classroom as well as on the court, they truly cared about their teammates and it wasn’t about one individual being the state player of the year or being the best on the team. It was more of a team atmosphere.”
While having no official varsity playing experience in high school, Erford found a spot on the men’s team at Tri-State and turned that into a career of coaching.
“My family played a lot of backyard volleyball. I loved the sport growing up and all through high school,” stated Erford. “When I went to college, I walked on. They had a men’s varsity team at Tri-State (now Trine) University. I made the team, they needed another player. That’s where I really learned the game from.”
While he always saw himself coaching somewhere, Erford did not imagine it was going to be volleyball.
“I thought I was going to be a basketball coach, to be honest,” mentioned Erford. “I love coaching. That’s where I thought I would be. Pieces just kind of fell into place. After I graduated, I moved to Dayton and I started coaching club volleyball.”
His club volleyball stint led to an assistant job at Alter for two seasons before starting his run in 2010.
“In the 14 years they had a boys volleyball program before me, they won a total of 61 games,” Erford said of the Alter boys volleyball program. “It wasn’t a serious program per se, it was a spring sport for boys. They just went out and had some fun.”
His first year led to a run to the state semifinals, followed by the first of his six state titles in 2011 and a second in 2012.
“My first year coaching, I had a very young group,” admitted Erford. “We had a lot of sophomore starters. We only had two seniors and two juniors in the program. We had 18 kids in the program, then in a few years we had 50-some kids try out, which is just crazy to me.”
On top of leading the Alter program, Erford has also served as President of the Ohio HIgh School Boys Volleyball Coaching Association since 2015. One of their bigger objectives is to grow the game in Ohio, which has seen an addition of close to 30 programs. Here in Northwest Ohio, Erford said Toledo Scott plans on starting a program.
Overall, Erford led Alter to a 217-67 record. He announced this season would be his last as the Alter coach, giving the recent award extra meaning.
“It was really nice to recognize the success we’ve had at Kettering Alter,” closed Erford. “It means a lot for my last year.”
