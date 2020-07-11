Perrysburg carried a 2-0 lead into the late innings, where two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh helped the Yellow Jackets get past Defiance 6-2 in high school summer baseball action on Saturday.
The Bulldogs picked up run-scoring singles by Jack Mortier and Bailey DeTray late in the game, but they could never get back in after Perrysburg scored twice in the top of the first.
Darrington kept Defiance off balance on the mound for the Yellow Jackets. He limited the Bulldogs to a run on three hits with nine strikeouts while pitching into the seventh inning. He ran into the pitch limit after recording the first out of the seventh.
Darrington also showed some wildness, walking seven Defiance batters.
Wade Liffick matched Darrington with zero's after the opening frame. Liffick allowed two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks in taking the loss.
The Bulldogs (17-7) return to action Tuesday when they host Lima Bath at 5 p.m., followed by Tiffin Columbian.
Perrysburg 200 002 2 - 6 9 0
Defiance 000 001 1 - 2 3 1
Records: Defiance 17-7, Perrysburg 12-3.
Winning pitcher: Darrington (6.1 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts, 7 walks). Others: Whitman.
Losing pitcher: Wade Liffick (5 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Jayden Jerger.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Dade Robinson double; Jack Mortier single, RBI; Bailey DeTray single, RBI. (Perrysburg) - Smith single, triple; Robeson triple, RBI; Price single, double, 2 RBI; Darrington 2 singles, double, RBI; Whitman single, 2 RBI.
