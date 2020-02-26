Columbus Grove took the top awards in the PCL all-league boys basketball awards.

Blake Reynolds and Tayt Birnesser each were named to the first team for the Bulldogs as Reynolds earned player of the year while Chris Sautter was named coach of the year.

Joshua Thorbahn and Ryan Suever were each named to the first team for Ottoville while Kalida's Luke Erhart rounded out the fifth spot.

All-PCL Boys Basketball

First Team

Blake Reynolds (Columbus Grove); Joshua Thorbahn (Ottoville); Tayt Birnesser (Columbus Grove); Luke Erhart (Kalida); Ryan Suever (Ottoville).

Player of the Year: Blake Reynolds (Columbus Grove).

Coach of the Year: Chris Sautter (Columbus Grove).

Second Team

Mitch Coleman (Continental); Austin Ruhe (Miller City); Evan Hoersten (Fort Jennings); Evan Roebke (Kalida); Gabe Clement (Columbus Grove); Mason Brandt (Leipsic).

Honorable Mention

Evan Hopkins (Columbus Grove); Alex Schneider (Columbus Grove); Gavin Huff (Continental); Rhenn Armey (Continental); Carson Kazee (Fort Jennings); Zach Schulte (Fort Jennings); Gabe Hovest (Kalida); Zach Von der Embse (Kalida); Drew Liffick (Leipsic); Jaden Siefker (Leipsic); Nick Gable (Miller City); Jake Koenig (Miller City); Joseph Miller (Ottoville); Drew Fisher (Ottoville); Walker Macke (Pandora-Gilboa); Ryan Johnson (Pandora-Gilboa).

