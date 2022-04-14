Defiance High School is the place to be for high school baseball fans on Saturday.
Prep Baseball Report is host to a dozen High School Spring Classics during the 2022 season with DHS the site for four games featuring eight of the best teams in Ohio this weekend. Three of the teams at Defiance on Saturday advanced to the Final Four in last year’s state tournament.
“Our goal at PBR Ohio with the High School Classics is to put as much talent in locations across the state every weekend,” noted Dylan Hefflinger, editor-in-chief and northwest Ohio scout for PBR who organizes the classic events across the state for PBR. “I feel that this weekend’s matchups are up there with any of our other High School Classics and features our top two matchups overall in any of our Classics that we have scheduled in the Walsh Jesuit-Mason and Badin-Marlington matchups.”
Those are the final two games of the day, which begins at 10 a.m. with a contest between Ottawa Hills and Lincolnview. Ottawa Hills, which features six college commits, enters this week with a 5-1 record, the lone loss coming to D-I Toledo St. John’s. This past week the Green Bears, the fourth-ranked Division III team in the state by Prep Baseball Report, run-ruled Toledo Central Catholic, Rossford and Sylvania Northview. Lincolnview, which lost to Warren JFK in last year’s Division IV state championship game, is coached by former Defiance High School assistant, Eric Fishpaw. The Lancers, ranked sixth in D-IV, are led by senior left-handed pitcher Landon Price, an Ohio State signee, and one of the top uncommitted two-way prospects in the area, Dane Ebel.
Defiance and Olentangy Berlin will meet in game two with first pitch at approximately 12:15 p.m. The host Bulldogs are unbeaten on the season and ranked second in the latest Division II state ratings. Berlin, whose head coach Mike Weaver is the brother of Defiance assistant coach Rick Weaver, is a highly-regarded D-I team with a half dozen college commits that was ranked 21st in the preseason rankings.
Game three, and arguably the top matchup of the day, will see Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Mason collide in a battle of two of the top three ranked teams in the state in Division I. Walsh Jesuit began the week unbeaten, owning championships in the PBR High School Invitational and the Cuyahoga Falls City Classic. The Warriors are led by outfielder Joey Canzoni, a Cincinnati commit, along with Michigan recruits Henry Kaczmar and Mason Eckelman. There are also other commits to Youngstown State, Cincinnati, Charleston, Holy Cross, Xavier and Gannon on the Walsh Jesuit roster. Mason, which comes into the game ranked third, is led by senior left-hander Noah Samol, a Georgia Tech commit ranked 15th in the country among 2022 southpaws. Jake Hanley, the top-rated sophomore first baseman in the nation, is an Indiana recruit while other Mason players are committed to Auburn, Ohio University, Cincinnati and Charleston.
The final game with a scheduled start time of 4:45 p.m. will feature Division II powers Marlington and Hamilton Badin. Both come into the week undefeated with Badin ranked first and Marlington fourth in the latest ratings. Right-handed pitcher Nik Copenhaven, a junior headed to play at Washington State, Lucas Moore, a junior outfielder committed to Kentucky, catcher Jimmy Nugent, a Penn State recruit, and shortstop Landyn Vidourek, a Cincinnati recruit, headline the Badin roster. Juniors Caden Bates and Tommy Skelding are highly-ranked Marlington players, Bates a shortstop committed to BG and Skelding a right-handed pitcher going to Kentucky.
This marks the first of two PBR Spring Classics coming to Defiance. There will again be four games at DHS on April 30 with Toledo St. John’s meeting defending Division I state champion New Albany, Defiance taking on Tallmadge in a rematch of the 2002 Division II state semifinals, Franklin facing Coldwater and Tinora going against St. Henry.
“Defiance has one of the best facilities in the state and we’re happy to have the opportunity to play these games at such a great place with a tremendous history in the sport of baseball,” Hefflinger concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.