The Prep Baseball Report Classic will be back in Defiance two of the next three weekends with a large group of highly-regarded teams among those in attendance.
“As always, our goal at PBR Ohio with the High School Classics is to put as much talent in locations across the state every weekend while also trying to come up with some compelling matchups,” noted Dylan Hefflinger, Editor in Chief and Northwest Ohio Scout for PBR who organizes the classic events across the state for PBR. “Here at Defiance we will have six teams rated in the top 20 in the state this weekend and in a couple of weeks we will have the defending D-I and D-II champions playing each other (Northview-Chardon). Along with the matchups at Defiance this weekend, we are also at Grove City for another HS Classic that features the reigning National Team of the Year Orchard Lake St. Mary’s.”
Defiance head coach Tom Held is pleased to be part of such a prestigious event.
“It has been a great honor to host the weekend PBR events the last couple years,” explained Held, whose Bulldogs are currently 6-1 on the year and ranked seventh in the PBR Power 25, which rates teams from every division in the state. “PBR is a first-class organization who does an unbelievable job promoting high school baseball players. The quality of teams that have come into Defiance the last couple years is absolutely incredible. There was as much talent on the field in last year’s Walsh Jesuit-Mason game that I have seen on a high school baseball field.”
While those two squads will not be at Defiance this season, the caliber of teams remains extremely strong. In addition to the host Bulldogs, all eight teams in action this Saturday are state ranked.
First pitch is set for 10 a.m., with Toledo St. John’s and Hoban matching up in a battle of highly-respected Division I teams. St. John’s is rated 31st and Hoban fifth in the most recent rankings.
Defiance will play in the second game which will start at approximately 12:15 with Eaton the opposition. The host Bulldogs are rated third in D-II and Eaton 14th.
The third contest, slated for 2:30 p.m., is as good as it gets in a battle of state powers, Eastwood and Chaminade-Julienne. Eastwood is the top-rated D-III team in Ohio while C-J is fourth in Division II.
The finale, which is scheduled to begin at 4:45, has Division III Ottawa Hills returning to the Classic with a matchup against Division IV Lima Central Catholic. The Green Bears are 28th in D-III and LCC 19th in D-IV.
Division I college commits participating this weekend include Eaton’s Carson Brower (LHP, Bellarmine); Defiance’s Bradyn Shaw (RHP, Akron); C-J’s JP Peltier (SS, Wright State); Hoban’s Michael Ciavolella (OF, Ohio State), Parker Falkenstein (OF, Wright State), Andrew Karhoff (RHP, Ohio State), Jordan Kievman (OF, Louisville), Noah LaFine (RHP, Vanderbilt); and St. John’s Jacob Dukate (RHP, Eastern Michigan).
The PBR Classic returns to Defiance on April 29 with one of the more interesting games of the season. In the third contest of the day, two defending state champions will meet when Chardon, which won Division II last season but is now in Division I, takes on Northview, the 2022 D-I state winners. Chardon beat Badin 8-5 in last year’s D-II title game while Northview defeated Grove City 6-1 for the Division I crown. Chardon is currently ranked 28th in D-I.
The day begins at 10:30 a.m. with two of the Division III state favorites colliding in Coldwater and Liberty-Benton. The Cavaliers are ranked fifth in D-III and L-B 10th.
At 12:45 p.m., New Albany and Wapakoneta meet in another matchup of teams expected to make some noise in 2023. New Albany is the 12th-rated D-I team in Ohio while Wapakoneta, the only team to defeat Defiance this season, is ranked second in Division II.
After the Chardon-Northview 3 p.m. game comes the day’s final contest with Defiance facing Bellefontaine at approximately 5:15 p.m.
Division I commits include New Albany’s Ben Clark (C, Oakland), Elijah Griffith (RHP, Akron); and Wapakoneta’s Landon Brandt (RHP, Indiana State).
“Defiance has one of the best facilities in the state and we’re happy to have the opportunity to play these games at such a great place with a tremendous history in the sport of baseball,” Hefflinger concluded.
