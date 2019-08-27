The St. Paul United Methodist Church in Payne in sponsoring a Jack-N-Jill golf scramble on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Pleasant Valley Golf Course. Teams are made up of two people (one male, one female) for a nine-hole scramble with a 9 a.m. start.

Players will alternate balls throughout each hole and there will be a two putt rule. Cost is $20 and includes green fees, cart and meal. Registrations will be accepted until Saturday, Aug. 31. For more information, contact Mike Brady at 419-263-2037 or Gary Burke at 419-263-3017.

Load comments