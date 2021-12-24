PAULDING — There’s no place like home.
While Garrett Stoller and Dorothy Gale don’t share much of a resemblance, their mindset shares plenty of similarities. Stoller, a 2009 Paulding High School grad, has made his way back to his old stomping grounds and followed a career passion while helping area athletes.
After graduating from Paulding, Stoller, 30, earned degrees from the University of Toledo and Miami University in pursuit of building a career in athletic training and performance.
Stoller then worked as an assistant athletic trainer with the RedHawks’ baseball and tennis programs while working towards a master’s degree before entering the world of private training in Cincinnati.
The itch to return to the area was there for Stoller and wife Sara, a Wayne Trace graduate, and a changed perspective on working with young athletes sparked the idea to come back home.
“Sara and I were ready to slow down a little bit and have kids and it was around that time that I was seeing all these opportunities for kids down there (in Cincinnati),” explained Stoller, a former football and baseball player with Paulding. “They have all these opportunities, there’s multiple training places, they’ve got literally everything you could ask for to help with their development.
“So I thought, why not come back here? We’ll provide this type of service to kids back here. You see these big cities, you think of big-time athletes, they’re getting all these D-I scholarships but honestly, since coming back here, the athletes around this area are just as good, if not better. They just don’t have the kind of stuff to take them to the next level.”
That led Stoller to form Hybrid Performance in Dec. 2020, a facility currently taking up a 20-by-40-foot space in Stoller’s family farm facility with multiple weight racks and performance equipment.
Through the last year, the gym has seen Stoller work with over 100 area athletes from dozens of schools, helping build performance and strength for both high school athletes and college athletes looking to maintain their performance in the offseason.
“It’s been cool because you get kids from all the schools around here working in one place, they’re all friends now,” said Stoller. “Normally they never meet each other like this and they’re obviously competitive but they’re not enemies through the rivalries here, it’s built huge friendships and a sense of community.”
Working with current high school athletes allows good habits to form, says Stoller.
“Kids get the opportunity to do things the right way,” he explained. “When I was in high school, the coaches were in it for good reasons but maybe didn’t go to school for that training and I did a lot of things wrong that bit me in the butt later in life. I’ve got a lot of younger kids coming in to just learn the foundations of movement and do things in the weight room so when they do go back to high school and lift with their teams, they’re doing things the right way and can stay injury-free.”
In a time where nearly every high school and college athlete is utilizing at least one social media platform, the gym’s social media has also been a help in growing awareness and attendance at the facility.
“Kids always look forward to getting videos and social media and I think it’s fun to show off what they’re doing,” said Stoller, who has teamed with local photographer Sarah Harris for videos and photos on Facebook and Instagram to grow the gym’s presence. “There’s kids getting up at 5:30 to work before school while others are still sleeping and they’ll get out of bed to check Instagram and see these 12 athletes have already gotten their workout in and that pushes other kids to get in there too.”
Though the number of athletes in the future or the amount of scholarships earned through higher performance isn’t something that can be predicted, one thing is for sure: growth is on its way.
2022 will mark a step forward in Hybrid Performance’s journey as Stoller is in the process of securing space for a new facility just outside Paulding to expand the gym’s reach.
“We’re in the process of putting a building up for the gym, once the bank approves it,” said Stoller. We’re about 20-by-40 feet right now and this new building will be 60-by-80 feet so there’s that much more space for the kids. There’ll be a larger turf area and mounds and netting so kids can hit and throw in the offseasons here. We’re just trying to grow it, get more kids in here and keep building on what we have.”
