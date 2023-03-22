PAULDING — With the first conference title in nearly a quarter-century in hand, the most stability the program has had in decades and positive vibes on all levels, Wednesday marked as good a time as any for Paulding boys basketball coach Brian Miller to make his decision to step down.
Miller, who departs with a 65-95 record in seven seasons at the helm of the Panthers, cited the annual grind of the season as an impetus to step aside.
“I think it’s time, the physical grind over the last couple years as I’ve gotten older is a little more noticeable,” said Miller, whose Panthers finished 13-10 and 6-1 in GMC games to win the conference title outright for the first league crown at Paulding since winning the Northwest Conference in 1999. “The ending of the last couple years was tough physically and I feel like the program’s in a good spot right now … I just didn’t think I could get through another year of the grind. Talking it over with (assistant coach) Travis (McGarvey) near the end of the season, we looked at each other and knew it might be best to step aside.”
Miller’s Panthers claimed a sectional title in his second year in charge (2017-18) and had multiple one-possession postseason losses in their tourney trips through the last seven seasons, including a heartbreaking 49-46 OT loss to Tinora in their sectional opener this year.
Wins and losses aside, Miller’s seven-year tenure follows another seven-year tenure from former coach Shawn Brewer (94-69 from 2009-16) that is the longest and winningest two-coach stretch since Al Souder and Paul Chapman combined for a 144-174 record from 1978-1993. From 1993 until Brewer’s tenure started, Paulding had six coaching changes and no tenure longer than five years that combined for a 110-231 record (.323 win percentage) in that 16-year stretch.
“Shawn had some good success the seven years he was here and the last 14 years, the program’s seen some stability,” said Miller. “You can look at wins and losses all you want, we’ve had some competitive teams year in and year out and to be honest, some unluckiness in all that too. The last 14 years have been good for Paulding basketball and we put everything we had into it. I think right now it’s in a position where that success can continue.”
Paulding athletic director Tyler Arend echoed that sentiment.
“We would like to thank Brian Miller for his seven years of service as our head boys basketball coach,” said Arend. “Brian is a class act on and off of the floor and we appreciate his leadership and hard work over these past seven seasons. Brian led this team to a GMC championship this season and the program is set up to have continued success.”
That GMC title saw the Panthers knock off Antwerp early in the campaign and win their first six conference games to win the league crown outright with a week to spare, marking the first conference title of any kind in 24 years and earning league supremacy in the team’s second year back in the GMC after leaving in 1974. It marked the first GMC title since repeating in 1964-65.
The health of the overall program is strong as well as the Paulding freshman and seventh grade boys basketball teams both won Green Meadows Conference tournament titles this spring with all five levels from varsity to seventh grade finishing with winning records.
“As the season went on, we really focused on those Friday nights and things kinda went our way,” said Miller. “Seeing what was in front of us, the kids really focused on winning those league games and doing all we could to get it done.”
