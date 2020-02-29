PAULDING — Paulding sports will have a new home for the 2021-22 school year.
After a 46-year full membership in the Northwest Conference and an affiliation with the league that dates back to 1967, Paulding informed the Northwest Conference of its decision to return to the Green Meadows Conference Friday following a meeting between school athletic officials and the GMC Executive Board’s Recruitment committee on Friday.
“First and foremost (Paulding High School principal) Chris (Etzler) and I want to express that the NWC has been a great league and a great home for the last almost-50 years,” said Paulding athletic director Tyler Arend of the decision made in Friday’s meeting. “They’ve been a great league and a great fit for us and we want to thank them for being gracious hosts to us. With that being said, we’re also excited for the new opportunity that the GMC presents. The meeting (Friday) went very well.
“One thing the GMC provides us is a great existing relationship. We compete against all the schools in the league in our various varsity sports.”
Paulding, which was a charter member when the Green Meadows Conference was formed in 1962, will become the eighth school in the league beginning with the 2021-22 school year, lining up with the move from Holgate to the Buckeye Border Conference.
“We thank the Green Meadows Conference for the invitation, we’re glad they thought enough of us to bring us in as their eighth member,” said Paulding High School principal Chris Etzler. “It’s just a good natural fit for many reasons: geographically, demographically and academically too.”
The Northwest Conference and NWC commissioner Jim Raabe issued a press release Friday afternoon announcing Paulding’s informing of the league of its departure.
“The member schools of the Northwest Conference have been informed by Paulding of their intent to leave the league and join the Green Meadows Conference,” read the release. “It is anticipated that a formal request to leave the league after the 20-21 school year will be submitted to the member schools at the May principals’ meeting.
“Paulding has been affiliated with the NWC since 1967 and in that time frame has accumulated over 50 conference championship teams in the various sports. While wishing the Paulding school and community the best of luck in their new league, the NWC will definitely miss the contributions of the Paulding students, athletes, coaches and administrators to the success of the Northwest Conference.
“The member schools of the Northwest Conference will immediately begin to look at what the departure of Paulding will mean for the league. Discussions will involve how this may affect the various sports and schedules already established. It is anticipated that these discussions could involve the possibility of league expansion with the idea of finding a school or schools that would be a good fit with the conference.”
Paulding’s athletics programs have earned 52 NWC championships dating back to 1968, most recently an outright conference title in baseball last season, one of 15 in the sport.
Following Holgate’s removal from the GMC and subsequent move to the Buckeye Border Conference, an opening that the GMC expressed an interest in filling provided an opportunity for Paulding, which had previously applied in 2008 for membership.
“In the summers growing up, our kids play kids from up here, they know kids from Antwerp, Payne, Hicksville, Fairview, that kind of thing than they know Bluffton and Ada and Allen East and places,” said Etzler. “And those places, they’ve been good people to work with but we’re excited. I’ve heard nothing but positive things from our community.”
The move in the coming years is abnormal for both the GMC and NWC as no membership changes have happened in the GMC since Edgerton joined in 1975 to fill the vacancy left by Paulding. The NWC has had a bit more change as Lima Central Catholic was in the league from 2006-2013 and Lima Perry (1960-2004) and Upper Scioto Valley (1966-2001) departed in the early 2000s.
Proximity also played a part in the decision to move back to the GMC as the average one-way drive from Paulding to an NWC opponent was 42.5 miles while the average one-way drive to a GMC opponent is 18.6 miles.
Admitted Etzler: “Financially, it’s better for us, there’s no doubt about it and that’s something we have to take into consideration as being good stewards of the money that our taxpayers provide. This will help us in that respect to cut down some of those costs. Paulding follows. Our community loves our school, they love watching our teams compete.”
“We’re excited for the opportunity,” noted Arend. “I think the community’s on board with it, the school’s on board with it. The proximity to the other schools makes it a great fit geographically. We know when we play those other schools in whatever sport, it’ll be a great atmosphere and a great crowd. That’s nothing against the NWC because we’ve got great relationships and rivalries with the schools there as well.”
