PAULDING — The 42nd annual Paulding Area Support Society 24-hour Basketball Marathon has been cancelled for 2020.
“I don’t think anyone could have foreseen a little virus being what caused a 42-year-long Paulding County tradition to face its first-ever event cancellation,” said Marathon Chairman Chad Benschneider in a press release. “I know that the P.A.S.S., which has always worked closely with the Paulding County Health Department, wants to follow the advice we all receive on how to help prevent the spread of this virus.”
“The 42nd annual tournament will take place next year on April 2-3, 2021, doing what we do best, ‘PLAYING BALL FOR THOSE WHO CAN’T,’” added Benschneider. “The Marathon Committee will be contacting teams that have already sent forms in to ask how they want their entry money to be handled. The three options are as follows: a full refund returned by mail, shirts to be printed with team name but without playing basketball or to donate the entire check to P.A.S.S. as a donation to help cover the advertising cost we already had for this year’s event.
“The Marathon is the P.A.S.S. Society’s largest fundraiser of the year but they are fortunate enough to have some reserves left from last year to continue serving Paulding County residents in need. However, donations are always welcome.”
