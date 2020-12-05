PAULDING — Paulding used a fast start and a calm finish to make some program history Friday night at ‘The Jungle,’ as the Panthers earned their first victory over Defiance in the annual series since the 2006-07 season with a 63-56 overtime triumph.
The Panthers (2-1), motivated by a rough showing in Saturday’s 71-33 rout at the hands of Antwerp, came out motivated and aggressive. Paulding used a mix of slashes to the basket and some key 3-point shooting to lead by as much as nine early in the second third quarter.
“I told the guys this is kind of a signature win for us,” said Paulding coach Brian Miller. “Every year come tournament time, we never have had that signature win where we can say, hey we beat a Division II school and there’s nobody better Defiance. They’re a top notch program. To come out and play as hard as we did and get a win is a total credit to our kids.
“We’re small in stature but I thought tonight we played big.”
Even in the fourth quarter, Paulding appeared to have the upper hand for most of the contest, leading by four with 48.4 seconds in the period thanks to a pair of free throws from senior Hunter Kauser. Those two makes stopped the stress momentarily as the one-pointers were preceded by three straight missed free throws.
That kept the door open for Lammers for a deep 3-pointer to keep Defiance (2-1) in it and after Christian Bauer split a pair of bonus free throws, DHS point guard Bradyn Shaw found fellow sophomore Isaac Schlatter open under the basket for a game-tying layup with 25 seconds to go. After the Paulding in-bound pass went awry, Defiance again had a chance to win it in regulation but a David Jimenez layup was off the mark and the game went to an extra four minutes.
Held scoreless in the fourth quarter and for much of the third, 6-4 senior forward Payton Beckman helped the Panthers take control for good early in the OT session. The senior leader converted a layup and a pair of free throws in the first minute of overtime to put Paulding up 54-50, a lead it did not relinquish.
Defiance got as close as 54-53 on a CJ Zachrich fadeaway with 1:48 to go, but Paulding shook off some fourth-quarter free throw struggles and hit 7-of-9 down the stretch to ice the first win in nearly a decade-and-a-half over Defiance and just the 14th in 72 meetings.
“We rushed into a lot of shots and absolutely we could have rebounded much better,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman, who came up short of his third straight win to start his head coaching career. “Credit them for pressuring us high, we didn’t handle it. I don’t know how many turnovers we had, but it’s a number I probably don’t want to know. We’ve just got to come back better tomorrow.”
Beckman led the way with 20 points and seven rebounds in the win, helping fire up the crowd with a three-point play to put Paulding up five with 58.2 seconds left.
“We knew it would take a four-quarter battle coming in,” said Beckman. “We knew if we get it to a game in the fourth quarter, we can win this game. We kinda lost (momentum) there in the fourth quarter but we got it back and luckily we kept our foot on the gas and came out with a win.”
Senior guard Blake McGarvey added 15 markers, including five makes from the free throw line, as all five Panther starters scored at least seven points.
Joe Lammers became the third player in as many games to lead the Bulldogs in scoring, draining four longballs in a team-best 17-point night. Jimenez and CJ Zachrich each netted nine while Shaw had eight.
“I don’t know the 50-50 ball tally but they got a lot more loose balls than us,” lamented Lehman. “Every single game is going to be a learning experience, it’s going to be growth. This is the third game some of these guys have played. They’re going to learn and they’re going to make mistakes. We definitely made a lot of mistakes tonight but credit Paulding, they had a lot to do with that.”
The Panthers converted on their first six shots from the field and seven of their first eight to take an early 13-7 lead on the Bulldogs before buckets from CJ Zachrich, Isaac Schlatter and Cayden Zachrich set the stage for an old-fashioned three-point play to tie it up at 16 late in the opening period.
Senior Payton Beckman was key to start the second half, hitting back-to-back buckets to edge the lead from a manageable 29-24 to a 33-24 edge on the visititing Bulldogs.
Defiance continued to have answers through the third quarter, however, and battled back from their biggest deficit of the season. Down eight with 1:49 left in the third stanza following two Blake McGarvey free throws, junior guard Joe Lammers drove to the bucket on back-to-back possessions and hit three free throws for his trouble to get things back to a 37-32 game. C.J. Zachrich followed a Panther turnover with a bucket from the wing to make it 37-34 before a corner trey from junior Zach Gorrell off the bench created the margin through three periods at 40-34.
The early-season slate gets no easier for the Bulldogs with a trip to Rossford on Saturday while Paulding awaits its Northwest Conference opener on Friday, Dec. 11 at home against Spencerville.
“We’ve had a lot of close games like this that we didn’t win,” noted Miller. “Some of them we led the whole game and lost the last part of regulation. It does show us what we can do, now we can build from that and get our first conference game next week.”
DEFIANCE (56) — Shaw 8; Frederick 0; Jimenez 9; Schlatter 7; Lammers 17; CJ Zachrich 9; Cay. Zachrich 6. Totals 18-54 11-15 56.
PAULDING (63) - Adams 0; McGarvey 15; Bauer 8; Manz 7; Kauser 8; Pease 0; Gorrell 3; Kuckuck 0; Beckman 20. Totals 20-51 14-22 63.
Three-point goals: Defiance 7-24 (Lammers 4, Shaw 2, CJ Zachrich), Paulding 7-24 (McGarvey 2, Kauser 2, Manz, Gorrell, Beckman). Rebounds: Defiance 25 (Shaw, Jimenez 5), Paulding 27 (Beckman 7). Turnovers: Defiance 12, Paulding 11.
Defiance 16 8 10 16 7 — 56
Paulding 16 13 11 10 13 — 63
Reserves: Defiance, 42-31.
