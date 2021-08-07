After about a year and a half of planning, a changing of gym banners and some website updating, the moves have become official for Paulding and Holgate in their new homes.
As the 2021-22 fall sports season began this week with the boys golf season getting underway and other sports beginning later in August, Paulding’s return to the Green Meadows Conference and Holgate’s move to the Buckeye Border Conference have become official as of the start of the school year.
For Paulding, the move is a reunion between the school and the conference it called home from 1962 as a charter member until leaving in 1974.
That move, though approached in the ensuing years on multiple occasions was propelled by Holgate’s transition to the BBC as the conference’s eighth member.
When Holgate elected to compete in the Northern 8 Football Conference in October 2019, that triggered the school’s vote to remain in the GMC despite an offer from the BBC and though the GMC elected to remove Holgate, the Tigers still had a home.
When things were made official in January 2020 for both schools and conferences, the work began on crossing the T’s and dotting the I’s on all the behind-the-scenes necessities.
With those out of the way, it’s now time to turn focus to the field and courts of play.
“Our kids and coaches are really excited about being part of the BBC,” said Holgate athletic director Rich Finley. “The transition has gone really smoothly, we feel like we’re a very good fit. These schools are the same size, the same enrollment and we still are going to get to compete against our former GMC rivals.
“We couldn’t have asked for more ... It’s a lot of work involved but we felt like we started that process at a good time to allow things to get ironed out.”
“I think at the start of everything it was a lot of work to put schedules together but in the back of our minds, we were always excited for the transition,” said Paulding athletic director and head football coach Tyler Arend. “The closer you get, the more excited you get. The prep and the schedules and all that is done and now we can focus on moving forward and competing in the GMC in all sports.”
Holgate was a member of the GMC for 53 years since joining the then-seven-team league with Ayersville, Fairview, Hicksville, Paulding, Jewell, Oakwood and Blue Creek. Over the decades, the Tigers brought positive notoriety to the league with dozens of titles and success on the state stage in basketball while playing plenty of games against current BBC members along the way.
Relationships with both leagues will remain strong, per Finley.
“Us going to the BBC is a good fit and it makes sense and Paulding in the GMC makes a lot of sense too,” said the Holgate AD. “Everyone understanding that and knowing that and being anxious to move forward has made it easier. Up to this point anyway, everything’s gone to plan and we’ve been able to hold onto the rivalries we’ve had and that’s important to our community. We’ve been in that league since the ‘60’s and that’s not always easy to do.”
For Paulding, the move has also provided some driving relief. The average trip for the Panthers in the Northwest Conference was 42.5 miles one way while the shortest being 22.9 miles.
In the GMC, the longest trip one-way will be from Paulding to Edgerton at 30.9 miles. In comparison, four league opponents in the NWC were 40 miles or more away.
“I can’t say enough how welcome we were in the NWC and the great relationships we had with those schools,” said Arend. “From their perspective, though, they understood the move for us and the proximity as a fit for us. The timing worked out for us with Holgate deciding to go the eight-man football route and changing leagues. We knew right away that would be something we were interested in.”
The reception for both sides has been a warm one.
“It’s a team effort and it can’t just be me or another AD or one of the commissioners of the leagues. We all have to work together and be flexible to make it all work,” said Finley. “It’s exciting for us too, going into a new league is exciting. There’s new opportunities, new relationships and I’m excited to see some new rivalries.”
Added Arend: “I’ve been surprised with how many people have spoken to me from different schools in the GMC messaging and saying they’re excited to have us in the conference. It’s exciting for me too. This is something that’s been talked about here for a long time and it’s exciting to see that it’s here. It was talked about when I was in high school here in the late 2000’s and now it’s here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.