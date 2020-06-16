PAULDING — Spectators will not be allowed, but the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association made sure fans will be able to catch the harness racing action at the Paulding County Fair.
“There won’t be any spectators,” said Bill Peters, the regional coordinator for the Ohio Fair Racing Conference. “There won’t be any pari-mutuel wagering. They’ll be going for their regular purses.”
Outside of the no fans, Peters expects it to be pretty normal. Paulding County racing will be held both Tuesday and Wednesday at 4 p.m.
“I think it’ll be pretty exciting,” he said.
To catch the action, visit either ohha.com or the OHHA Facebook page. Both will have a link to catch all the live racing action.
Peters added the OHHA, who is helping stream the event, is planning a full day.
“They are looking at a small prerace show, about 15 minutes,” said Peters. “Once the racing starts, there will be a lot of action. There will be a lot of games in between races. There will be some trivia with a chance to stump some experts. There shouldn’t be any down time.”
The OHHA and the Ohio Fair Racing Conference are planning to live stream races throughout the summer.
“With fans not allowed at the fairgrounds, this is a way for owners and fans to see the races,” added Peters. “We are hoping it might expand our fanbase and expose some people to harness racing that might not have seen it before.”
Wednesday’s races will also be available for replay at trotandpacemarketing.com.
