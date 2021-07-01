The Paulding County Hospital offered sports physicals during the school day on Monday to local athletes from all three county schools. With the approval of administration and the hospital board, PCH was able to donate every dollar collected for the sports physicals performed back to each school’s athletic department. Paulding County Hospital CEO Ron Goedde is shown presenting checks to Antwerp athletic director Drew Altimus (left photo), Paulding athletic director Tyler Arend (center photo) and Wayne Trace athletic director Jim Linder.

