Paulding High School christened its new softball field, Iler Field, with its season opener against Continental on Saturday morning.
Virginia Paulus, the great-great-aunt of Paulding player Morgan Iler, came to the school in recent years with a generous donation and an ambition to build a new field, an ambition that became a reality Saturday. The 96-year-old, a former softball player herself, threw out the first pitch before Saturday's game with Iler catching.
Shown is Paulus' inaugural pitch and the Panther varsity team posing with Paulus.
