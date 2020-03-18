After informing the Northwest Conference on Feb. 28, Paulding Exempted Village Schools made its move to the Green Meadows Conference official at Tuesday’s board of education meeting.
The move, which had been in the works and essentially set in place over the past few weeks, was made official by the board’s approval to both leave the Northwest Conference and accept the invitation from the GMC to begin competition as a league school for the 2021-22 school year.
Paulding, a charter member of the GMC from 1962-1974, has been a member of the Northwest Conference ever since, a 46-year tenure of stable membership in the Green Meadows Conference following Edgerton’s admittance in 1975.
“We’re excited for the transition, we’ve been able to work at it in the last couple weeks in terms of getting schedules from the GMC and working to get things lined up for 2020-21,” explained Paulding athletic director Tyler Arend. “It’s definitely needed in terms of that year and a half to plan. Everyone’s schedules are set for next season and in some cases for 2021-22. It’s been a work in progress in getting in contact with people. We play every school in the GMC in one sport or another.”
The familiarity between Paulding and the schools of the GMC hasn’t wavered much since the Panthers’ departure, as the two sides compete against each other in all varsity sports except soccer, which no school in the GMC offers. The Paulding girls basketball team, for example, played all eight current GMC schools in their non-conference schedule in 2019-20 while the Panther football team played all three of its non-league contests against GMC schools (Wayne Trace, Fairview, Antwerp).
The gaps created by the transition from non-league to league games for GMC opponents and a potential dropping of some NWC teams for future schedules provides a balancing act going forward.
“We lose (eight) games in girls basketball, three games in football,” said Arend. “We’re just trying to reach out and get those games filled, we’ve reached out to some of the NWC schools to fill those spots.”
Some uncertainty aside, the reunion of Paulding and the GMC sets up some optimism going forward with roughly 16 months between now and the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
“We’re one of the founding members in the conference and we’ve been able to attend the GMC meetings recently,” added Arend. “At the last meeting, the commissioner said prior to leaving in 1974 we’d won the league in six or seven sports so there’s a lot of pride going back to those days.
“I want to stress too that the NWC has been a great partner for the last 46 years and we very much appreciate them. But we are definitely excited to join the GMC. It just made a lot of sense as far as school size, geography, competitiveness. It just made sense across the board.”
