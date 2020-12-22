The Paulding Athletic Hall of Fame committee is accepting applications for the 21st induction class into the Athletic Hall of Fame.

Applications can be found on the athletics page of the school website (pauldingschools.org) and can be sent to the Paulding Athletic Department at 405 N Water St, Paulding, OH 45879.

The deadline to turn in applications is Jan. 31st, 2021.

