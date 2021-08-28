HAMLER — The Patrick Henry defense limited Wayne Trace to nine first downs and 193 yards of total offense as the Patriots improved to 2-0 with a 17-6 win over the Raiders Friday night in Henry County.
The Patriots scored on their first possession of the contest, driving 68 yards in 10 plays over a span of 5:02.
Rey Moreno capped the drive with a 15-yard scamper for a score at the 5:51 mark of the opening quarter and added the extra point for a 7-0 Patrick Henry lead.
The Patriots controlled the clock and the game the rest of the way.
Patrick Henry established control with a defense that limited Wayne Trace to 90 yards of offense in the first half and 193 yards overall.
“We just never were able to establish any consistency offensively,” noted first year Raider head coach Matt Holden.
Patrick Henry put together a six-play drive in the second quarter that culminated with a 32-yard field goal by Moreno to put the Patriots on top 10-0 with 3:36 left in the first half.
“I thought, defensively, we were much better tonight,” Holden continued. “We gave up some yards at times but, for the most part, we were able to get stops.”
Nash Meyer provided the final score for Patrick Henry, a two-yard plunge for a score that extended the Patrick Henry lead to 17-0 with 7:23 left in the third quarter.
Wayne Trace got on the scoreboard with 5:41 remaining in the contest as quarterback Cooper Wenzlick connected with Dylan Hildebrand on a 20-yard touchdown toss.
“We saw some areas tonight that we have to improve at and we will get back to work on them,” added Holden.
The Patriots enjoyed a huge advantage in the time of possession as Patrick Henry held the ball for nearly 31 minutes out of the 48-minute contest.
Patrick Henry finished the contest with 266 yards of total offense, including 207 passing yards by Meyer who completed 18 of 23 passes. Moreno also ran for 46 yards on 10 carries.
Wayne Trace totaled 193 yards, with Wenzlick ending the night 16 of 29 overall for 149 yards.
Patrick Henry returns to action on Friday as the Patriots host Columbus Grove in a non-league battle. Wayne Trace, which drops to 0-2 on the season, welcomes in rival Crestview for a non-conference contest.
