HAMLER — Patrick Henry athletic director Ben George announced in a press release Wednesday morning that Brian Morrow will serve as the next head wrestling coach for the Patriots beginning in the 2020-21 season.
Morrow’s hiring is pending board approval at the school’s upcoming Board of Education meeting on Monday.
“Brian is going to be a great fit for our wrestling program,” said George. “He has a passion for teaching and working with student-athletes. Brian will demand excellence from our wrestlers on and off the mat.”
Morrow was an assistant high school coach and interim head coach during the 2017-18 season and prior to that, had coached the junior high wrestling program at PH for four years.
Xavier Dye had guided the program the last two seasons and with low numbers, the Patriots had finished seventh in 2019 and eighth in 2020. However, Wil Morrow and TJ Rhamy were state qualifiers for the 2020 tournament that was called off and finished third and fourth, respectively, at state in 2019.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to be the new Patrick Henry head wrestling coach,” said Morrow, who George described in the release as an integral part of the 1993 restart of the PH wrestling program. “My goal is to keep the tradition moving forward and to build continuous success to the program.
“I’ve had the privilege to be part of the Patrick Henry wrestling program for some time and I am aware of the PH tradition and look forward to building on all that previous coaches have worked hard to build the program to what it is today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.