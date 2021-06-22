The Ohio Women’s Open will not be played for a second consecutive year as the 15th annual event, scheduled for June 19-22, was canceled due to participation issues following the axing of the 2020 tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the past we have had 60 to 90 golfers (participate),” said OWO Board of Directors president Tim Whetstone in a statement on the tournament’s website and Facebook page. “As of June 1, we are at 40. At this point we would have to order trophies, giveaways and other items that may not get used. We are getting too close to the deadline without enough participation to feel we can make this a successful event.”
Sponsorship was not a major issue for the tournament, with Premier Bank, First Insurance Group, Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital, Central Insurance Companies and SJS Investment Services listed as sponsors for the event.
Previously scheduled was a pro-am event and dinner with a live charity auction on Saturday with Sal Hench Memorial community Golf Day on Sunday, with a free instructional clinic open to the public.
Round one of the OWO would have teed off Monday at Eagle Rock Golf Club with round two beginning Tuesday.
“Our goal is to have a quality field for both the amateurs and professionals that participate,” said Whetstone. “At the same time we are appreciative and respectful of your financial support that we want a great tournament.
“We feel strongly that we will be able to have a great tournament in 2022 without the ‘pandemic cloud’ hanging over our heads.”
Aside from prize money to the tournament winner and giveaway prizes, organizations also benefit from the tournament’s philanthropy in the Defiance Area Foundation, The First Tee of Defiance and the Northwest Ohio Junior Golf Association.
The most recent Ohio Women’s Open was held in June 2019 with Olivia Jordan-Higgins knocking off two-time defending champion Jessica Porvasnik by two shots to win her first OWO title. Alexandra Swayne shot a two-round total of 145 to win the Amateur title.
