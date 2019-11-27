COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s young hunters checked 6,234 white-tailed deer during the two-day youth gun season, Nov. 23-24, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
“Ohio’s youth deer gun season provides an excellent chance for all hunters to make new memories while spending time outdoors,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “The Division of Wildlife would like to thank all the mentors who took the time to take a young person hunting this weekend.”
Youth hunters were required to be accompanied by a nonhunting adult during the two-day season. Learning from an experienced hunter is key to developing the skills to successfully harvest a deer.
Ohio offers many more opportunities for hunters of all ages to pursue deer. The deer-gun season is Monday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 8, as well as Dec. 21-22. Deer-muzzleloader season is Saturday, Jan. 4, through Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Deer-archery season is open now through Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Find complete details in the 2019-2020 Hunting and Trapping Regulations or wildohio.gov. For summaries of past deer seasons, visit wildohio.gov/deerharvest.
Youth hunting seasons are also available for small game, wild turkey and waterfowl. Anyone interested in learning to hunt or becoming a mentor to a new hunter can visit the Wild Ohio Harvest Community Page for information on how to get started, hunting-related workshops and special hunting opportunities for mentors and new hunters.
New outdoor adventures can be found right here in Ohio! Each year, Ohioans take an estimated 171 million outdoor recreation trips, and contribute $5.9 billion to the Buckeye State’s economy, according to a report entitled Economic Valuation of Natural Areas in Ohio, recently released by The Ohio State University.
The Division of Wildlife can help you take advantage of all Ohio has to offer. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for instant news stories, outdoor recreation ideas, local wildlife information and so much more. The Your Wild Ohio Hunter Facebook page provides hunting tips and useful information as you get outside this season. Visit wildohio.gov to find locations to hunt, fish, trap and view wildlife. And don’t forget to follow us on Instagram to view the best of Ohio’s wildlife photography.
The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
Editor’s Note: A county list of all white-tailed deer checked by youth hunters using a shotgun, muzzleloader, handgun or straight-walled cartridge rifle during the 2019 youth deer-gun hunting season is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2019, and the 2018 numbers are in parentheses. Harvest numbers below are raw data and subject to change. These numbers may include controlled hunts.
Adams: 81 (145); Allen: 40 (35); Ashland: 167 (133); Ashtabula: 119 (155); Athens: 111 (133); Auglaize: 37 (38); Belmont: 112 (136); Brown: 65 (86); Butler: 28 (36); Carroll: 119 (111); Champaign: 42 (53); Clark: 19 (26); Clermont: 65 (67); Clinton: 28 (39); Columbiana: 115 (84); Coshocton: 263 (288); Crawford: 49 (39); Cuyahoga: 2 (1); Darke: 41 (27); Defiance: 85 (67); Delaware: 29 (31); Erie: 21 (83); Fairfield: 43 (62); Fayette: 16 (14); Franklin: 7 (11); Fulton: 24 (18); Gallia: 66 (126); Geauga: 50 (42); Greene: 23 (29); Guernsey: 158 (154); Hamilton: 8 (12); Hancock: 51 (35); Hardin: 59 (42); Harrison: 130 (117); Henry: 26 (19); Highland: 113 (94); Hocking: 86 (84); Holmes: 210 (237); Huron: 90 (96); Jackson: 94 (117); Jefferson: 76 (83); Knox: 202 (185); Lake: 6 (12); Lawrence: 45 (78); Licking: 149 (146); Logan: 72 (90); Lorain: 63 (59); Lucas: 6 (10); Madison: 16 (28); Mahoning: 34 (56); Marion: 33 (22); Medina: 50 (43); Meigs: 127 (138); Mercer: 45 (22); Miami: 25 (32); Monroe: 81 (98); Montgomery: 15 (13); Morgan: 90 (144); Morrow: 50 (54); Muskingum: 166 (172); Noble: 95 (118); Ottawa: 15 (19); Paulding: 58 (42); Perry: 81 (85); Pickaway: 32 (28); Pike: 60 (91); Portage: 128 (29); Preble: 39 (47); Putnam: 48 (42); Richland: 108 (112); Ross: 129 (136); Sandusky: 26 (29); Scioto: 76 (98); Seneca: 85 (83); Shelby: 44 (45); Stark: 78 (81); Summit: 8 (14); Trumbull: 82 (97); Tuscarawas: 243 (226); Union: 32 (37); Van Wert: 26 (38); Vinton: 82 (92); Warren: 24 (34); Washington: 131 (118); Wayne: 105 (77); Williams: 44 (43); Wood: 42 (34); Wyandot: 70 (83).
2019 Total: 6,234
2018 Total: (6,585).
