OAK HARBOR — During the Biggest Week in American Birding, wildlife drive at the Ottawa Wildlife Refuge is open daily. But once the Biggest Week is over, the wildlife drive is open once per month.
However, officials at the refuge decided to open wildlife drive the first three weekends in September. And it’s a good thing, because drivers received a special and unusual treat. In flew a flock of about 100 white pelicans. And the birds have remained there all month long.
While seeing that many white pelicans in northwest Ohio is unusual, 60 years ago, seeing a big flock of white pelicans in the fall at Ottawa Wildlife Refuge was an annual affair.
“Back in the 1950’s, you’d see a big flock of the pelicans every fall, at Ottawa,” said Mark Shieldcastle, research director of Black Swamp Bird Observatory, in Oak Harbor. “But that was before the days of DDT.”
DDT took its toll on all kinds of bird wildlife, including the white pelicans. Since the 1950’s, the white pelican disappeared from Ottawa. However, the white pelican is making quite a comeback. For the past decade, the bird has been seen every spring, either landing for a short stay, or flying over the Ottawa Wildlife Refuge.
“I think the birds that we are seeing this year are coming over from Canada,” Shieldcastle said. “While the information we are getting is just from what can be seen from boats, but we believe that there are close to 100 nests in the Canadian islands of Lake Erie. These islands lie northwest of West Sister Island. Because of that, most of the reports we get in the spring about seeing white pelicans are towards Sandusky and east. That puts them right in line with the Canadian islands. I think it’s just a matter of time before the white pelicans nest in Ohio.”
The white pelican is a massive bird that is the second largest in the U.S., only behind the nearly extinct condor. The white pelicans are bigger than the bald eagle, which has a wing span of six to seven feet. The white pelican has a wingspan of eight to 10 feet. The pelican is between four and six feet in length, thanks in part to the very large beak.
The white pelican has a white body, orange beak and yellow around the eye, red legs and black on the end of its wings. The white pelican eats fish, along with other aquatic organisms. While the brown pelican often feeds by plunge diving, the white pelican feeds just by swimming, or by upending and feeding underneath, like dabbling ducks do.
The white pelican prefers inland lakes and waterways. It migrates to the coastal states of Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the southwest corner of Georgia, in the winter.
Shieldcastle said that reports show that white pelican numbers are on the rise.
“The birds started nesting in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the 1990’s and the prairie states where the white pelican is found in the summer, those numbers are building,” Shieldcastle said. “I don’t think that the white pelicans that are being seen right now, are from the prairie states. But in the next few years, we’ll be seeing those birds at Ottawa, too.”
