When I was a small child, I told people that “when I grow up, I want to be a nuthatch, so that I can climb upside down on trees.”
Though, of course, becoming a nuthatch wasn’t a feasible outcome, they certainly are a master at climbing upside down and eating while upside down. The bird can be spotted hanging down from a bunch of pine needles, eating away.
One of the nuthatch’s nicknames is “the upside down bird” because of it. According to allboutbirds.com, by “walking head first down a tree, the nuthatch is able to find food that other birds miss.”
The white-breasted nuthatch is a year-round Ohio resident. The other nuthatch found in Ohio, the red-breasted nuthatch, can be found in Ohio in the spring, fall and winter.
While the white-breasted nuthatch is just six inches in length, it is the largest of four nuthatch species found in the U.S. The white-breasted nuthatch has a gray back, a dark eye, a black stripe on the head, with a black band on the upper back. The bill and legs are gray, along with a chestnut colored lower belly, white face and chest.
The white-breasted is more often seen at bird feeders in the winter, because they eat mainly insects during the summer. In the winter, they eat whatever is available at feeders. hey will chomp on suet, seeds, nuts and berries.
According to allaboutbirds.com, here is the reason for the bird’s name: “They get their common name from their habit of jamming large nuts and acorns into tree bark, then whacking them with their sharp bill to ‘hatch’ out the seed from the inside.”
During the winter, the white-breasted nuthatch sometimes stores the seeds and nuts for later, by wedging them into cracks in tree bark. Though small, the white-breasted nuthatch has a loud, nasal voice and is easy to locate because of it.
In the winter, white-breasted nuthatches join flocks of chickadees and titmice. Without titmice around, white-breasted nuthatches rarely come to feeders.
When nesting, the nuthatches mate for life and often builds nests in holes in trees. The male feeds the female when she is nesting. According to wikipedia.org, the female lays a large amount, between 5-9 eggs. Youngsters hatch after 13-14 days. After that, the youngsters fledge after another 18-26 days. Both adults feed the youngsters, up to two weeks after they have fledged.
