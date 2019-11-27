As long I’ve been around and at least two generations before that, the turkey has been the staple food in the Cooley family for Thanksgiving. Of course, most of us have had the domesticated turkey for our meal. The wild turkey is directly related to this white one, but there is a big difference between the two.
Oner of those is coloration. The wild turkey, according to the Ohiodnr.com, is “dark overall with bronze-green iridescence to most of their plumage. The wings are dark and the tail feathers are boldly barred with white. The bare skin of the head and neck varies from red to blue to gray.”
The male wild turkey has a beard and has spurs on the legs. The female sometimes has a beard, but it is much smaller. The long legs of the turkey can be either reddish yellow or gray-green.
The male is also larger than the female. The male which stands about four feet tall and can weigh 24 pounds, while the female is closer to three feet tall and weighs 11 pounds.
In contrast, the domesticated turkey is white, with red on the bare areas of the neck and head.
In the other big difference, the white ones are very stupid and the wild ones are smart. Just ask many hunters, including Bill Letchworth of South Carolina. He was quoted in an article by Lyn Riddle in 1992, who wrote an article about the turkey in the Los Angeles Times. “I almost flunked out of college trying to hunt a bird I started calling ‘Old Boss,’’ Letchworth said. “That turkey outfoxed me every time. He acted almost like he could reason.”
Wild turkeys are also great flyers, though it’s usually for short distances and they generally flee by just running and finding cover. They definitely fly to trees at night, where they roost. Newly hatched turkeys can fly after 1-2 weeks.
In contrast, I have two stories about how dumb the domesticated turkeys are. When I was growing up, a family friend raised turkeys and also had a private airstrip in his back yard. Whenever a plane would fly in, someone had to watch the turkeys, because they would get scared and all run to one corner of the pen and all pile on top of each other. If you didn’t separate the turkeys, the ones on the bottom of the pile would suffocate.
In story number two, the turkeys had to be brought in during rainstorms. Otherwise, they could drown. Reportedly, the turkeys would look up, fascinated by the rain and would forget to swallow.
Another fact that could lend to the smartness of the wild turkey is how well it has survived, since being reintroduced in Ohio. They were no turkeys left in Ohio in the early 1900’s and did not survive the first try to reintroduce them, between 1956-63.
The second try, which began around 1973, eventually stuck. According to ohiodnr.com, the number of turkeys in Ohio in 1984, reached the 1,000 mark for the first time. Those numbers have steadily increased to the point where state wide spring turkey hunting season was allowed in 2000. Today, even with hunting, it is estimated that there are 200,000 turkeys in Ohio.
The wild turkey is also plentiful in Michigan, but is rare in the upper peninsula of Michigan.
Nesting season begins with the male, known as a Tom, which displays in order to attract a female. According to allboutbirds.com, the male puffs out his chest and body and his tail is transformed into a large, vertical fan. The male makes a gobble call, while the female yelps, in order to let the male know where she is. The male mates with several females.
The nest is usually constructed in dense cover, but near an open area. Turkeys prefer mature-type forests, but can do well in areas with as little as 15% cover. The nests average 12 eggs and the young, known as polts, hatch after 28 days. The polts are born with eyes open and can quickly move about. The female stays with the young for 4-5 months, but the polts feed themselves.
Turkeys move about a great deal, seldom staying in one area to feed, for than a week or two. That is, unless food is scarce. During a harsh winter in 2014, turkeys were spotted daily in a farm field at the intersection of routes 15 and 18. Reportedly, a farmer was leaving out food for the turkeys daily.
Turkeys eat a variety of seeds, fruits and berries, as well as corn. Generally, when feeding, turkeys travel in packs. They use their feet to clear away leaves and debris, in order to find the food.
