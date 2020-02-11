AYERSVILLE — One of the welcoming sounds heard in mid March to early April is the song of the White-Throated Sparrow. Depending on where you are from, it either sounds like “oh, sweet Canada, Canada, Canada...”, or, “poor Sam, Peabody, Peabody, Peabody.”
The white-throated sparrow is more often heard, than seen, as it makes its song under cover, in the brush. If you have a bird feeder, though, it may make several appearances underneath your bird feeder. The birds’ favorite feeder foods are millet and sunflower seeds. This bird is one of the larger sparrows, seven inches in length, with a long tail and wingspan of nine inches.
The white-throated sparrow has a brown back and tail, along with white wing lining. It is gray in front, along with a gray area above the white throat. There is also a yellow-colored area that extends from the gray bill.
In addition, there are two different color patterns of the white-throated sparrow on the crown of the head. The most regular is black and white stripes. The other form is a “buff-on brown face pattern, instead of black and white” (allaboutbirds.org).
Both the male and female with the black and white stripes sing, while the female of the buff-on-brown face pattern do not sing. Also, the male most often mates with the opposite color morph.
A migratory bird from northern Canada, according to allaboutbirds.org, it also breeds in the western edge of Canada, along with Idaho and Montana. It is abundant in Ohio during spring migration and spends the winter in central Ohio. Also, in mild winters, it can be spotted in northwest Ohio (wildlife.ohiodnr.gov).
That has been true this winter, with two of these sparrows being spotted almost daily, below my feeder. These two birds sport the buff-on brown coloring, along with the white throat.
In migration, the white-throated sparrow can sometimes be spotted foraging in large flocks, on the ground. It hops when feeding. Normally, it eats most seeds and plants and in the summer, feeds a great deal on insects.
Interestingly, though they are not related, this sparrow has been known to mate with juncos. The coloring of the offspring are “grayish, dully markedwhite-throated sparrows, with white outer tail feathers.” (allboutbirds.org).
The female builds the nest, usually in late April or in May, by finding a depression on the ground and then building it with pieces of moss. Next, the nest is lined with grass, pine needles, twigs and deer hair. Their nest is normally hidden by leaves and is only visible from one side (allaboutbirds.org)
There is usually one brood per year and 3-5 eggs are laid. The young hatch after about 11-14 days. After that, the young then fledge between 7-12 days (allaboutbirds.org).
