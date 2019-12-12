When I was still small enough to sit on my Grandpa Cooley's lap, he would take out a pocket sized bird book and go over the birds with me. That later led to my mother and father becoming avid birders.
That all started when I looked out the window at our bird feeder and pointed, "Mommy, titmouse!"
My mother later said that she didn't know if she should wash my mouth out with soap, or if I was giving the name of a real bird. She decided to investigate and that led to my mother and father taking a class in Toledo on birds. Since I grew up in Swanton, Toledo was not far to go.
Now, let's get back to that bird, the titmouse. The familiar name for this bird is The Tufted Titmouse. This titmouse is the only one found east of the Mississippi River and is a year round resident in Ohio.
The smallish titmouse stands six inches in length. With its gray crest, it looks like a miniature gray cardinal. The gray colored tufted titmouse sports dark colored eyes, a black forehead, has orange-red sides and is white underneath.
According to ohiodnr.com, the titmouse also gained the nickname "sugar bird." Apparently, the bird first begins singing when the sap in the maple trees begin to run, often using its most common "peter, peter, peter" song.
Because the titmouse has an ample amount of predators, it is rarely found out in the open and prefers nearby tree cover. It is also seldom by itself, flocking with other titmice, as well as with nuthatches, chickadees, kinglets and woodpeckers. It is also quick to team up with other birds to mob predators.
The foods of choice for the titmouse are insects, nuts, seeds and fruit. The bird is very fond of bird feeders, though one may have to pay close attention in order to spot a tufted titmouse.
Always wary of predators, the titmouse scouts out a feeder and then quickly comes in, grabs a seed and takes off again. According to allaboutbirds.com, the bird then finds a protective perch and cracks open the seed with "sharp whacks of its stout bill."
Also according to allaboutbirds.com, the tufted titmouse, like chickadees and nuthatches, will store food in the fall and winter, often in bark crevices.
While the titmouse is often found associating with other small birds, it becomes solitary during nesting season and the male vigorously defends his territory against its own kind. He may defend his territory in the winter, so that he can keep up his status as the dominant male.
The tufted titmouse nests are built in tree cavities and sometimes nesting boxes. The nests consist of leaves and moss and are lined with soft materials, including plucking hair from live mammals. Human hair has even been found in some nests, so beware of the usually timid titmouse!
The titmouse female lays 3-9 eggs and the eggs hatch after about 17 days. The youngsters are completely helpless at birth, born with their eyes closed. Both adults take turns feeding the young, which fledge after another 17-18 days.
The tufted titmouse is doing rather well, according to allaboutbirds.com. Since 1966, the titmouse numbers have increased by 1.5%, probably in part to the popularity of bird feeders.
