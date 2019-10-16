AYERSVILLE — I live out in the country near the Maumee River and this morning, saw a flock of robins. Some were flying over, while some landed in the back yard. The flock indicated to me that the robins are beginning to migrate south for the winter. And according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the American Robin begins the southern departure from Ohio in October.
Robins are 12-16 inches long. The head is black and the wings and tail are gray. The breast is brick red, the underside of the tail is white, the legs and feet are gray and the there is a white eye ring. Also, the throat is white and the bill is mainly yellow, with a black tip. The female’s back and breast are duller in color than the male.
Most robins do migrate, but a few may stick around, especially if the winter is going to be a mild one. The greatest number of birds that stay in Ohio are found in southern Ohio.
Of those that stick around, their “personality” changes. While the spring and summer robin is mainly solitary, likes yards and is approachable to a short distance away, the winter robin moves in flocks, sticks more to wooded areas and is more skittish around humans. The smaller number of robins that stick around through the winter survives on a diet of berries, while of course, the “other” robin eats mainly earthworms, but also eats insects and berries.
When it comes to robins, the iconic scene that most are familiar with is seeing the robin stop, cock its head several times and then grabs an earthworm. How does he or she do it? Through hearing, touch and vision.
According to thespruce.com, in vision, “robins have monocular vision in which the eye can work independently. When they cock their heads to the side, they are actually turning one eye to look more closely at the soil.”
In touch, robins “can detect subtle movements in the soil beneath their feet as the worms move about.”
And in hearing, “as worms move about, they disrupt the soil and small particles rub together, (emitting) sounds that humans can’t hear, but robins can.”
While robins live on average 18 months, a few may live as long as five years (‘animals.mom.me.com). But the numbers still thrive, because the bird raises two broods each year and sometimes three, during the spring and summer.
The female robin builds the nest and incubates the eggs, while the male does most of the feeding of the young, especially as the first brood matures. At that point, the female is already working on building a second nest and working on a second brood.
Generally, according to allaboutbirds.com, incubation takes 13 days and the young leave the nest after 14-16 days. The juvenile robin is identical to the adults, with one exception: they have spots on their breast.
Robins also do not sing year round. They sing when they are on their spring and summer territory. They are usually one of the first birds to sing each day, sometimes singing even before dusk.
When not working on nests, robins will roost with other robins, as well as with blackbirds and starlings. Also, of course, when migrating, the travel in large flocks with other robins. How far they migrate depends on the berry supply of an area. So, some may migrate a relatively short distance. Some will migrate as far south as Florida, the western part of the Bahamas and Mexico, but not further than that.
Then when arrive back in their nesting sites, they are a welcomed sight. Along with red-winged blackbirds, the robin is one of the first birds to arrive back, usually in early March, but sometimes as early as February.
According to journeynorth.com, robins somehow know to time out their spring arrival to the ground’s temperature reaching 37 degrees. Then, the earthworms also are back to moving near the surface.
During winter, the earthworms move further underground, beneath the frost line.
