Once a rarity in these parts, the Red-Bellied Woodpecker is most likely the most abundant woodpecker in northwest Ohio. According to Ohiobirds.org, the red-bellied woodpecker has always been a resident and year round to boot, in southern Ohio.
But it wasn’t until 1963, that the first official nesting site of the red-bellied in northwest Ohio, took place in the Toledo area. Now, though, the red-bellied woodpecker is the most often seen woodpecker in northwest Ohio and can be spotted year round. Formerly a southern bird by trade and found mostly around swamp areas, the red-bellied is also now found year round in southern Michigan. Its summer breeding range extends to northern Michigan and the upper peninsula (NatureServe).
While expanding its range, the red-bellied can now be found in a variety of habitats. Those areas include wooded residential areas, pastures with shade trees, wooded areas near streams, along with mature woodlands and second growth woodlands.
This bird also is readily seen at bird feeders, where it may eat almost anything. It’s favorite foods at feeders, though, are suet and sunflower seeds. The red-bellied woodpecker can be seen below bird feeders, but most often prefers coming directly to feeders. And it can be aggressive to boot. When it decides to fly in, all the other birds leave, with the exception of the blue jay. Sometimes, though, he will leave the feeder, too.
The best place to spot a red-bellied woodpecker, however, is on partially dead, or all dead, trees. These birds use their bill to make holes in trees in order to get at other favorite foods: beetles, larvae and any insects that can be found inside the trees. When hunting for insects, the red-bellied climbs up and down trees, using its tail as a brace. The red-bellied also sports a long tongue, in order to get at these delicacies inside the trees. In addition, the red-bellied will also hide food, usually seeds it gets from the bird feeder. The red-bellied probably got its name from its red belly, though this red is very difficult to see under most circumstances. But though the bird sports a red head, that name was already taken by the red-headed woodpecker. This red coloring varies, though, between males and females.
On the male, the bright red color covers the whole top of the head on males. The female’s red coloring is only on the neck and not the entire head.
As far as the rest of the color of the red-bellied, it sports a gray breast, with black and white stripes on the entire back and on the wings. When flying, the red-bellied’s wings show flashes of white.
Red-bellies begin building their nests in late March or early April. The male finds a site and begins excavating into, most often, a dead tree. The male may excavate several holes,while lightly tapping and and calling, in order to attract the female. If the female accepts, she chooses which hole for the nest and taps alongside the male, while finishing excavating the nest cavity (Audubon.org).
Red bellies usually have one brood per year, with 2-3 broods in the southern states. The female will lay 2-6 eggs and the young hatch after 12 days. The youngsters then fledge after 24-27 days. Both parents feed the young and continue to do so for about six weeks after the young have left the nest. While the red-bellied is usually monogamous, it does not use the same nest year after year. It may, however, excavate a new nest right below the previous one (allaboutbirds.com).
