There is nothing that can brighten a dreary winter day more than to see the bright red Northern Cardinal in your yard or at a feeder. This cardinal also has a very pretty whistled song, likened to “What-cheer-cheer-cheer”, or the quick paced “birdy-birdy-birdy” song.
Also the state bird of Ohio, the thriving Northern Cardinal is a year round resident. The popular Northern Cardinal is also the state bird. It has been the state bird since 1933 and is also the state bird of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
Once know as just the cardinal, the northern part of the name was added in the mid 1980’s, in order to avoid confusion with other birds that have cardinal in its name. Interestingly, though, the Northern Cardinal did not always thrive in Ohio.
According to ohiohistorycentral.org, in the early 19th century, the Northern Cardinal was rare in Ohio. At that point in time, Ohio was mainly covered in forests. The Northern Cardinal prefers a wide variety of land, mixed with woodlands, bushes and open areas. That did not include an area that was heavily forested.
But that all changed when new settlers came in and started clearing out a lot of the forests. After that, the Northern Cardinal population began to boom.
The male Northern Cardinal is an unmistakable red over much of its body and also sports the easily identified crest on top of the head. The male’s bill is reddish yellow and both sexes have black facial markings.
Meanwhile, the female is light brown, with spots of red on the tail, crest and wings. The bill is red. The Northern Cardinal is a fairly large songbird, eight inches in length, with a one foot wingspan.
Unfortunately, the Northern Cardinal’s life span is quite short, at just 1-2 years. But this bird makes up for it by having 2-3 broods each year. The male starts out courting the female by feeding her seeds, beak to beak. Three to four eggs are laid and the male then feeds her while she is on the nest. The nests can be found in heavy cover, usually less than eight feet above the ground.
While the female works on a second and sometimes third brood, the male performs double duty, feeding the young for three weeks, as well.
The eggs hatch after 10 days and the youngsters usually leave the nest 10 days later. The young are then fed by the male adult for another three weeks.
The Northern Cardinal eats mainly seeds and the favorite seeds are the sunflower and safflower. This cardinal also eats other seeds, along with fruits, insects and suet.
The Northern Cardinal is a great lover of bird feeders and is usually the first one seen at the feeder, just after dawn. This bird also continues to feed, up until it gets dark, well after other birds have stopped feeding for the day.
