As I was driving on the interstate recently, with a quick glance skyward, I saw a Great Blue Heron flying over. The great blue has a massive wingspan, just like the bald eagle, at six feet, or slightly more. But with a little practice, the differences in flight between the eagle and great blue can be identified.
The great blue does not fly as high as the eagle. Also, its wingbeats are slower and constant, while the eagle glides more and does not constantly flap its wings. Plus, the great blue displays its long, s-shaped neck while flying and trails its legs behind it. In turn, the eagle flies in a v shape and according to allaboutbirds.com, "holds its broad wings flat like a board."
Now that it has been identified, the question is, why am I still seeing the great blue heron, in mid November? Shouldn't they have migrated south? After doing some research on migrating blue herons, the answer is no, most are still sticking around.
According to Oaklandcountyblog.com, the great blue stays around until all open waters have frozen over. Even then, that may not deter the great blue from leaving. Some birds who choose to stay longer will move to suburban yards and open fields, to feed on small mammals, like voles and mice. But once snow covers the fields and there is no open water to speak of, the great blue heron will fly south until it finds open waters.
While fish is the number one eating choice for great blues, frogs are the second choice. They will also eat aquatic insects, snakes, small mammals and occasionally, small birds.
When hunting, the great blue heron can stay still for a long period of time. Then, when the prey is spotted, with a blink of an eye, the prey is snatched, by the heron's big bill and swallowed whole.
The great blue is picky about which open waters that it finds. It usually prefers calm and also slow, moving water. However, in times of trouble, the heron will seek out other waters. Though I've never seen them on any of the great lakes like Lake Erie or Lake Superior, I have seen them below the Independence Dam on the Maumee River, where the water is shallow. Most often, they are seen along the water's edge, where the water is not moving as much.
Also, while on vacation in the upper peninsula of Michigan, one summer, the area was suffering a drought and many of the swamps had dried up. As a result, the great blues were leaving the swamps and coming into the shallow parts of Whitefish Bay, to do their hunting.
In the winter, with the waters of the Maumee River below Independence Dam and also below Providence Dam in Grand Rapids not freezing over, it's likely that some great blue herons will stick around in both places. There, they can still find fish to feed on.
Of the majority of great blue herons that do migrate, they fly until they find open water. They then return to their breeding grounds in Ohio in mid March. Sometimes, these birds can return as early as mid February, during warmer winters.
The great blue heron is the largest of all the heron type birds in Ohio. It stands3 1/2 to 4 foot tall. Only the great egret (a big white wading bird) can be about the same length, but the bulkier great blue heron weighs quite a bit more than the great egret. The great blue is also the only heron that may stay around all winter, or migrates the latest.
The color makeup of the great blue heron consists of a white head with a black striped plume that begins just above the eye and extends past the head. The body is a light gray (but from a distance, appears blue) and the bill is yellow. The long legs are gray, but become orange at the start of the breeding season.
When it comes to associating with other great blue herons, this bird is quite a contrast. One the one hand, the bird feeds by itself. But when breeding, it chooses to nest in a great blue heron commune or rookery, which could have an area with 10 or more nests, built in trees over a swamp.
Each nest, which contains 2-6 eggs, can be quite elaborate. While a new nest may be 20 inches wide, old nests that have been built on over several years, can be four feet wide and 3 1/2 feet deep.
According to Ohio DNR, the birds hatch after about 30 days and then are fledged after 60 days. The breeding period is usually between April and May. The birds are monogamous during a breeding season, but choose a different mate each year. The nests, made of mainly sticks and twigs, are built by the male. The nest may stay for several years, being built upon each year.
Both adults incubate the eggs. They take turns, while the other is out feeding. Both adults also feed the youngsters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.