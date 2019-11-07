It is known as “The Snowbird” in Ohio, because it arrives in Ohio in the colder months, often close to the first snowfall. This bird, the Dark-Eyed Junco, has a gray head and back, a pink bill and is completely white underneath.
This snowbird nickname is quite apropos this year. I have been seeing a few juncos for the first time this fall, the last couple of days, feeding underneath my feeder. Their arrival is just in time to greet us with the first official snowfall of the year. That is predicted to come later today, though the ground is likely still too warm for it to accumulate there. You might see some snow on tree branches or rooftops, though.
The junco typically arrives in November and migrates to Ohio from Canada, parts of the western U.S. and the Appalachian Mountains to Ohio (according to wildlife.ohiodnr.gov, in order to get away from the bitter cold of those areas. The junco usually sticks around Ohio until late April, then heads back to its breeding grounds.
While here, the junco eats seeds from wherever it can find them. It eats leftover seeds from grasses and wheat fields, from common plants such as chickweed and buckwheat. It will also eat most any seed from backyard feeders. Sunflower seeds and millet are favorites, but will also eat nyger seeds, cracked corn, oats and peanut hearts.
In Ohio, the junco does not sing, it mainly makes just a “tick” call. It has a bell-like song, which it makes when it arrives back on its breeding grounds.
While the junco arrives in Ohio in November, the greatest numbers of juncos arrive in December. There are several subspecies of the dark-eyed junco, including the Oregon junco. The Oregon one, officially still lumped in with the dark-eyed species, is mainly found out west, particularly in Oregon. This one sports a reddish brown color on part of the back, or sides. The Oregon subspecies generates a lot of excitement around birders when one is spotted in Ohio. Generally, one just sees the gray and white coloration in Ohio.
Some breeding areas for the dark-eyed junco are found nearby in the border states of the extreme northern part of the lower peninsula of Michigan, all of the upper peninsula and most of northwest Pennsylvania. In these areas, the bird is found year round, though a few may migrate to warmer ares during the winter.
When back on its breeding grounds, the dark-eyed junco begins to sing and will raise 1-2 broods and sometimes three. There are usually four eggs laid in the nest. The cup-shaped nest, consisting of fine grasses and hair (wikipedia.org), is either made on the ground, or in lower branches of trees and shrubs. The junco breeds in conifer or mixed woods forests.
The female incubates the eggs for about 12 days and then the young hatch out. While the fledglings are helpless at birth, they quickly grow and fly out of the nest just 9-13 days later.
