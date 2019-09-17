One of the most common and easily recognized birds is the Blue Jay. A couple of reasons for that is because the bird is very loud and vocal and is one of the first birds to come to a bird feeder.
The blue jay is also very colorful. It possesses a lavender blue back and crest, along with a black bridle across the face and throat. The amount of the black bridle can vary from bird to bird and it is thought that this helps other jays identify each other. In addition, the blue jay has a white underside and face, mainly lavender blue tail. Also, according to wikipedia.org, "the wings are strongly barred with black, sky blue and white." The bill and legs are black.
Blue jays are very social. While one may find individuals at a feeder, the birds can also be found in small flocks, especially when mobbing birds of prey, or when migrating. The migration part is a puzzle. While large flocks of jays can be seen migrating, many of the birds do not migrate. Or, one year a bird will migrate and the next year, stay put. Regardless, blue jays can be found all over Ohio year round.
Their eating habits vary greatly, too. Blue jays will eat almost anything, from their favorite sunflower seeds and nuts from feeders, to fruits, various kinds of nuts, along with bird eggs, baby birds, frogs, rodents and even carrion.
While blue jays have developed a reputation for being mean and a bully, especially when it comes to chasing away other birds from a feeder or eating eggs or even baby birds>However, studies have shown that eggs and baby birds are far down on the feeding chain, than originally thought. In looking at the stomachs of some blue jays, only 1% of their diet consisted of eggs and baby birds. The vast majority of food comes from vegetable matter.
The blue jays' other feeding habits, though, can be beneficial to humans. Second on the list in food for the blue jay are caterpillars and wasps. The blue jay has a handm, then, in keeping those populations in check.
While blue jays do not have a pretty song, per se, they have a wide variety of vocalizations and are expert mimickers. Blue jays are great imitators of sounds, especially hawk calls. That includes the red shouldered hawk, red tailed hawk and even the broad winged hawk.
These calls can be used to chase off other birds from feeders and may be used, too, to identify the location of other birds nests. Occasionally, when the bird thinks it hears a hawk call, it may fly from its nest.
Blue jays can be very helpful to other birds with their alarm calls, when a predator is spotted. Other birds recognize these calls and react accordingly. In some cases, other birds help mob a predator, until the bird of prey leaves the premises.
Of the other calls, there is one that is called a pump handle. Here, the bird bobs up and down, while using a call that sounds like a pump handle. The call is associated with courtship.
Of others, a jeer or "jay" call is a contact call, that can include looking for a mate. There is a also a whisper song, which is a complex vocalization of varied clicks, chucks and whines. This one is used mainly during the breeding season. This is also a contact song that is used during the breeding season.
Interestingly, blue jays are devoted parents to their young and mate for life. Blue jays also are one of the longest living backyard birds. While most are expected to live about seven years reportedly, the longest living blue jay was at least 26 years old. According to allaboutbirds.com, this banded blue jay in Newfoundland was eventually found dead, after getting caught in fishing gear. The bird was originally banded in the same area, 26 years previously.
A lot can be told of the blue jays' mood, based on its crest. When raised, the bird is angry, or agitated. When the crest is lowered, the bird is relaxed, or happy. When the crest is lowered, the bird could be afraid.
Blue jays also have the ability to store away food. However, it is not as reliable in finding it later, like the chickadee. The chickadee always seems to remember where it stores food, while the blue jay sometimes forgets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.