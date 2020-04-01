A rare bird in most of Ohio, the Snowy Egret is common in one area of Ohio, the western Lake Erie area. The best place to find them then is at the Ottawa Wildlife Refuge near Oak Harbor.
The snowy can easily be overlooked, because the most common heron is its cousin, the Great Egret.
The Great Egret has already begun showing up in wet areas around Lake Erie. The Great Egret, the largest of the white wading birds, is 3.5 feet tall.
One of the big differences between the great egret and snowy egret is size, with the snowy egret being two feet tall. Also, the great egret has a big yellow bill and black feet. The snowy egret has a slimmer, black bill and yellow feet. It also contains a yellow patch that extends from its bill. Both birds have black feet.
Because the snowy egret is found in just one area in Ohio, it is listed as endangered in Ohio. It also has not arrived yet.
The earliest date that Matt Anderson, one of the authors of Birds of the Toledo Area, believes that the Snowy Egret was seen is April 2. Anderson believes that most snowy egrets begin showing up in late April.
According to a feature on NatureWorks, a program developed by New Hampshire PBS, the snowy egret, in breeding plumage, “develops lacy plumes on its head, neck and back.” In addition, its yellow patch becomes red.
The plumes were a hot commodity back in 1886. The snowy’s plumes were valued at $32 per ounce, which was twice the worth of gold at the time. That almost led to the bird’s extinction. But with the help of conservationists, the bird has rebounded quite nicely in the U.S. and is listed under the least concern category.
The snowy egret has begun to breed in one area along Lake Erie at West Sister Island.
It was discovered that there are 13 to 15 breeding pairs on the island, which is located in Jerusalem Township in Lucas County near Toledo, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
The bird can be found in marshes, swamps and shallow areas of ponds. Occasionally, the snowy egret can be found in farm fields, following cattle, which stir up insects.
When hunting for its favorite food, fish, the snowy egret becomes very active. It often walks and runs. In addition, it may vibrate its bill, sway its head and flick its wings, all believed to help stir up prey. Also, it is believed that its yellow feet helps stir up prey. In addition, the snowy egret eats insects, crabs, crayfish, frogs, snakes, lizards, worms and rodents.
In building nests, the snowy egret is often found in areas with other herons. Nesting activity begins in may. The nests, consisting mainly of twigs, are built between 5-10 feet off the ground. The male starts the nest building before selecting a mate. The female finishes the nest building, with materials supplied by the male.
Incubation is 20-24 days and after another 30 days, the youngsters are able to fly and leave the nest. Both adults feed the young. Snowy egrets usually migrate south in September and could leave the Ohio area as early as during the month of August.
