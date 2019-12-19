The snow bunting breeds in the high Arctic, on the coastlines of north and south Alaska and in the northern Hudson Bay areas, during the spring and summer months. According to allaboutbirds.com, the snow bunting is the northern most breeding songbird in the world.
Surprisingly, most birds who breed in northern Canada migrate to warmer climates in the winter, like to Texas, Georgia and Florida.
But not the snow bunting.
While the snow bunting does migrate, surprisingly it migrates to Ohio during the winter months. The male snow bunting first arrives on the Lake Erie shoreline in mid to late October, while the female and first year snow buntings arrive in November.
The birds then disperse to farm fields in late November, where they flock with another winter migrant, the lapland longspur, as well as with a year round resident, the horned lark.
These birds can most often be seen in northwest Ohio in farm fields in Wood County. The snow bunting also appears in smaller numbers in Fulton and Henry counties.
During the spring and summer, the snow bunting male is mainly white with a black back. The female, meanwhile, though also mainly white, has a brownish back and a dusky brown head. The bills are dark and the legs are dark.
During the winter months, both the male and female have brownish backs. The male has reddish brown spot on the crown and shoulder and is otherwise white. The bill turns yellow-orange in the winter. The female has a reddish brown spot on the face and breast.
In both cases, the color of the snow bunting blends in well with its surroundings. The white coloration fits well with the birds when they reach their breeding grounds and there is still snow on the ground. In the winter, the rusty spots and rusty backs help them blend in with the brown farm fields.
The snow bunting is 7.5 inches in length and has a wingspan of 15 inches.
There is a catch, though. The best time to see the snow bunting is when there is snow on the ground. One year, I checked out the Christmas bird count for Rudolph, Ohio (near Bowling Green, which took place that year around Dec. 20) and saw reported counts of several hundred snow buntings, close to 1,000.
So, I assumed I would see plenty of those birds when I went on the Rudolph count the following year. But I totally bombed out, the count was ZERO for the group I was with. I was informed that there had to be snow to see the buntings. They could be out in the fields, but they are almost impossible to see in fields, where again, they blend in very well with the ground.
When there is snow on the ground, the birds are much easier to spot, especially because they like to congregate close to the road. During the winter, the snow bunting feeds on seeds, grain and corn stubble. They also eat insects and spiders and the young are pretty much fed an invertebrate diet.
Just as quickly as the snow bunting arrives, it seems like it’s gone, heading back to its breeding grounds in March. The male arrives first, in early April, to look for prime breeding grounds along rock crevices. Since the rocks are cold, the nests are lined with warm things like animal fur. In addition, the female has to pretty much stay on the nest with very few breaks, in order for the eggs to stay warm. During incubation, the male feeds the female.
Incidentally, despite the cold temperatures that the snow bunting thrives under, its legs, along with other birds as a whole, don’t suffer from frostbite. According to allaboutbirds.com, “the feet are mostly tendons and bones, with little or no muscle or nerve tissue. Also, because bird circulation is so fast, the blood doesn’t remain long enough in the feet to freeze.”
The number of eggs the snow bunting lays is between 2-7 and the young hatch after 12-13 days. The young are helpless at birth but grow quickly and are ready to fly after another 12-14 days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.