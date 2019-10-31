Their nickname is “the roadway hawk, or the interstate hawk”. That’s because this time of the year, There are plenty of red-tailed hawks to be seen along the interstate highways, including Route 24.
The red-tailed hawk is relatively easy to spot, along the fences of Route 24. That’s because the bird is pretty big, at two feet in length and with a wingspan of four feet.
The red-tailed hawk possesses a brown back, a white breast, with a band of dark stripes around the breast, along with a brick red tail. Hence, the name.
However, of note, the juveniles don’t have a red tail. They have striped tails and gain the red tail after they reach one year of age.
The red-tailed hawk is one of two types of hawks in the U.S. and this one is in the group buteo. The buteo is a soaring type of hawk, with broad wings and a rounded tail.
The sound the red-tailed hawk makes is unmistakable. It is a sharp, piercing “keeer.” On a funny note, the red-tail sound is the same one used on TV for the sound of a bald eagle.
While the bird is common along the interstate system, it can be found almost anywhere in Ohio, except for in the woods, in large cities and over Lake Erie, except for flying over in migration. This hawk likes woodland areas, as well as fields and plains.
Often, according to wikipedia.org, it prefers groves with of tall trees, from which to hunt and make a nest. Nests are often made in a fork of a tree, with a great view of the surrounding area. Red-tails mate for life and often use the same nest, year after year.
The average lifespan of a red-tailed hawk is six to seven years, but red-tails have been known to live as long as 20-25 years.
Most red-tail hawks in Ohio do not migrate. There are, however, birds that migrate in from the north, from Michigan and Canada, to visit Ohio in the winter.
An opportunist, the red-tailed hawk eats mice, insects, small mammals, road kill and occasionally, small birds. Among the small mammals red-tails like to eat are rats, rabbits and squirrels.
So, why are red-tailed hawks so prevalent on the interstates? When the interstate system was constructed, with a grassy border on each side of the highway and grass down the middle, it became a haven for rodents, particularly voles. The vole is a favorite of the red-tail, especially among the juvenile red-tails.
In addition, consider this. With grass about 50 feet wide on each side of the freeway, that equals out to about 12 acres of grass per mile. This creates a large area for the red-tailed hawk to hunt, then. Most often, the red-tail hunts from a perch.
Of note, the red-tailed can easily be trained, just like falcons. Legally, though, the only red-tails that are legal to train for falconry are juvenile birds, less than one years old.
